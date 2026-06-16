Carina Lidbom Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actress

Solbritt Carina Lidbom, born on February 9, 1957, in Östersund, Sweden, is a well-known Swedish actress and comedian.

She has built a career spanning more than three decades in theater, film, television, and performance, earning recognition for her versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles.

Beyond acting, Lidbom has worked as a life coach, author, and speaker, drawing on her experiences with mindfulness, meditation, and personal development.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Carina is the eldest of five children.

Her siblings are Cathrine, Charles, Christer, and Christopher.

She has often spoken warmly of her close family ties, including her parents, four younger siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Career

Lidbom trained at the Malmö Theatre Academy (Teaterhögskolan i Malmö), graduating in 1988 after beginning her formal studies in 1985.

Upon graduation, she moved to Stockholm and quickly engaged with the theater scene, performing with groups like Fria Proteatern and co-creating cabaret shows such as Darling Desperados.

Also Read: Gilles Lellouche Siblings: All About Philippe Lellouche

Her breakthrough came in the early 1990s with prominent roles in popular Swedish productions.

She became widely recognized as Karin Andersson, the mother of the mischievous Sune, in the television series Sunes jul (1991) and the feature film Sune’s Summer (1993), roles that resonated strongly with family audiences.

Lidbom demonstrated her dramatic range in crime thrillers, appearing in adaptations of Henning Mankell’s works, including Faceless Murderer (1995) as Eva Strandberg and The White Lioness (1996).

She also had a long-running presence in the soap opera Rederiet, playing characters like Katrin Karing and Alexandra Remmer across many episodes in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Her television work has included guest roles in series such as Beck, Maria Wern, and others, while she has continued performing on stage and in films like Tysta leken (2011) and Ett sista race (2023).

In recent years, she has expanded into life coaching, meditation instruction, and writing, including the 2023 book A Journey to Joy and Abundance Using the Law of Attraction, blending her artistic background with personal development.

Accolades

While Lidbom is primarily celebrated for her enduring popularity and cultural impact rather than a long list of formal awards, her contributions have earned her significant public affection in Sweden.

Her portrayal of Sune’s mother remains iconic, with the Sune films and series continuing to attract new generations of viewers.

She has been recognized through consistent casting in major productions and her ability to transition successfully across comedy, drama, and new professional avenues like coaching and authorship.