Cas Summer Age: Biography, Career, And Net Worth

Cas Summer, an American actor and model, has built a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her remarkable talent and magnetic personality. Currently 24 years old, she was born on September 27, 2000, and has already become one of the most recognizable figures in the AV industry. Her journey reflects determination, creativity, and a strong passion for performance.

Cas Summer Age 24 years old as of 2025 Date of Birth September 27, 2000 Place of Birth United States Zodiac Sign Libra

Early Life

Cas Summer was born on April 1, 2000, in Seattle, Washington. Growing up in this bustling city, she attended local schools where she excelled academically. After completing her basic education, she joined a nearby university. It was during her time in higher education that Cas discovered her passion for acting, a decision that would later shape her professional path.

Career Profile

Cas officially began her career in 2019 as a model. Her unique charm, elegance, and confidence quickly caught the eye of industry professionals, opening doors to various opportunities. She soon transitioned into acting, collaborating with well-known personalities such as Actor1 and Actor2. Her growing portfolio of performances has solidified her reputation as a rising star in the industry.

Cas Summer Physical Appearance

Standing at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m) and weighing around 50 kg (110 lbs), Cas Summer embodies elegance and confidence. Her figure, measuring 36-24-36, has contributed to her strong presence in both modelling and acting.

Personal Interests and Hobbies

Beyond her career, Cas leads a vibrant and well-rounded life. She enjoys traveling to new destinations, gaining inspiration from different cultures and experiences. Cinema remains a major passion, where she draws creativity from classic and modern films. She is also fond of dance and literature, activities that fuel her artistic growth.

Cas Summer Net Worth

Cas Summer’s success in modelling and acting has translated into financial growth. As of now, her net worth is estimated at $300,000. This achievement is a testament to her hard work, resilience, and unwavering commitment to her craft.

Cas Summer Age

Cas Summer is currently 24 years old. She was born on September 27, 2000.

Also Read: Marcus Johansson Siblings: Getting to Know Martin Johansson