Chad Kroeger, a Canadian singer, songwriter, and musician, has a net worth of $80 million. Known for being the guitarist and lead vocalist for Nickelback, Kroeger has also contributed his talents to other artists, including Santana, Daughtry, Travis Tritt, Tim McGraw, and Timbaland. Nickelback has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, and the band has won five SOCAN International Achievement Awards. In 2009, “Billboard” magazine named Nickelback the most successful rock group of the decade.

Chad Kroeger Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth November 15, 1974 Place of Birth Hanna Nationality Canadian Profession Singer, Songwriter, and Musician

Early Life

Chad Kroeger was born Chad Robert Turton on November 15, 1974, in Hanna, Canada. His father, Wendall, left the family when Chad was 2 years old, prompting him to adopt his mother’s maiden name, Kroeger. Chad has a brother, Mike, who plays bass for Nickelback. Encouraged by his mother, Debbie, Chad started playing guitar at age 13. A year later, he spent time in juvenile hall after breaking into his junior high school 11 times to steal money, which he used to buy a guitar amp.

Chad Kroeger Career

In the early 1990s, Chad Kroeger played in a grunge cover band, Village Idiot, with his brother, cousin Brandon Kroeger, and Ryan Peake. In 1995, they formed Nickelback, although Brandon left the band in 1997. Chad has recorded nine albums with Nickelback, including notable releases such as “Curb” (1996), “Silver Side Up” (2001), and “All the Right Reasons” (2005). Nickelback’s hits like “How You Remind Me” and “Photograph” have reached #1 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart.

In 2001, Kroeger formed The Suits XL with several other musicians. He co-founded the record label 604 Records in 2002, and The Suits XL released their only album four years later. In 2007, The Suits XL received a nomination for a Canadian Indie Award.

Also Read:Chad Henne Net Worth

Kroeger’s songwriting talents extended to collaborations with other artists. He wrote and sang “Why Don’t You & I” for Santana’s 2002 album “Shaman,” although his label prevented the song’s single release to maintain focus on Nickelback’s upcoming album. In 2007, Kroeger again collaborated with Santana on a new track for “Ultimate Santana.” His song “Hero,” recorded with Josey Scott for the “Spider-Man” soundtrack, earned him a SOCAN Award in 2003.

Personal Life

Chad Kroeger previously had a long-term relationship with Marianne Goriuk, his common-law wife for seven years before their split in 2008. He provided her with $25,000 per month in spousal support.

Kroeger started dating Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne in 2012 after collaborating on her fifth album. They got engaged after a month of dating and married in the south of France on July 1, 2013. The couple divorced in 2015.

In 2008, Kroeger was convicted of DUI for a 2006 incident in Surrey, British Columbia. He was fined $590 and lost his driver’s license for a year. In 2015, part of Nickelback’s tour was canceled because Kroeger needed surgery for a cyst on his vocal cords. The surgery was successful, but recovery took nine months.

Real Estate

In 1990, Chad Kroeger built a 20,000 square-foot home on an 18.5-acre property in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The mansion, featured on MTV’s “Cribs” in 2005, includes an indoor hockey rink, a barn, recording studio, indoor and outdoor pools, and more. He sold the estate in 2013, and the new owner spent $1 million on renovations before listing it for $9 million.

In 2020, Kroeger and Avril Lavigne sold their mansion in Sherman Oaks, California, for $5 million, having bought it for $5.6 million in 2015.

Chad Kroeger Net Worth

Chad Kroeger net worth is $12 million.

Chad Kroeger Quotes