Clash between Somali federal and regional forces kills two, officials say

Fresh fighting between the Somali government and forces loyal to the semi-autonomous southern Jubaland region killed at least two Somali soldiers on Monday, the defence ministry said.

Somalia is a federation of five semi-autonomous member states — Puntland, Jubaland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle and South West — and a central government in the capital Mogadishu.

In July, fighting killed at least five people in Beled Hawo town in the southern Gedo region, an area long entangled in political tension with Mogadishu.

The defence ministry said the latest clash began after an “unprovoked assault” on its positions by militias allied to Ahmed Madobe, a former warlord whose election as Jubaland leader last year was not recognised by the government.

The federal forces managed to repel the attack and take the positions it was launched from, the ministry said in a statement, but in the course of the fighting “two brave soldiers of the national army… were martyred”.

Three soldiers were also wounded during the clashes, the ministry added.

Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur, head of the Somali national security and intelligence agency, told reporters at the scene that the routed pro-Jubaland forces retreated over the Kenyan border.

He accused Nairobi of providing access to the defeated pro-Jubaland forces.

Agencies could not independently verify his claims.

Shire Abdullahi, Beled Hawo district commissioner, said there had been “death and injuries” but was unable to give precise numbers.

“There was a heavy gunfight which lasted about 45 minutes,” added resident Ali Sokorow.

“I saw the dead bodies of several men from the sides, but I could not confirm the exact number,” he added.

