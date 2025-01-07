Clinical Officers Threatens Strike Over Exclusion From SHA Services

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has threatened to go on strike if their grievances regarding exclusion from offering services through the Social Health Authority (SHA) are not addressed.

In a letter dated January 6, 2025, the union’s Secretary, George Gibore, informed several government officials about their intentions to begin the strike on January 19, 2025, if their concerns remain unresolved.

The letter, addressed to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Deborah Mulongo, Labor CS Alfred Mutua, Council of Governors Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and other key officials, highlights the union’s dissatisfaction with SHA’s refusal to recognize facilities and practitioners registered and licensed by the Clinical Officers Council.

Gibore pointed out that many Kenyans continue to suffer from a lack of critical services offered by Clinical Officers across the country. He said the current situation forces many patients to pay out-of-pocket, exposing them to financial hardship, which goes against the objectives of SHA and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The union claims that Clinical Officers are being forced to license their facilities with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) in order to have their facilities empaneled or contracted by SHA, which they argue is against the law and creates unnecessary double licensure.

Gibore revealed that the union had sent numerous letters to various government offices over the past two months, including a memo to the President, a petition to the Senate and National Assembly, and communications to the Ministry of Health and SHA, but had not received any response.

The union also pointed out that the Ministry of Health (MoH) and County Governments had previously entered into a Return to Work Agreement after lengthy strikes, including a 99-day strike under County Governments and a 121-day strike under MoH.

They are now demanding the immediate recognition and empanelment of health providers and practitioners licensed by the Clinical Officers Council.

Additionally, they want SHA to reinstate their pre-authorization rights and fully implement the Return to Work Agreement.

“With these issues remaining unresolved past the agreed timelines and due to the lack of goodwill from the government and relevant state agencies, the union has resolved to invoke Article 41 of the Constitution of Kenya, along with other relevant legal provisions, to initiate a strike starting after midnight on January 19, 2025, until all outstanding issues are addressed,” Gibore stated.