Coast governors to boycott forum on Muguka

Leaders of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta counties announced Monday

they will not attend a forum convened by Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi to discuss the counties’ ban on Muguka.

The counties are part of the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani economic bloc (JKP).

In a joint statement signed by the four counties the governors expressed concern that the CS would not be a neutral arbiter based on his previous statements about Muguka.

“You have publicly pronounced yourself on the Constitutional and legal positions taken by Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita County Governors to ban Muguka (Gazette Notice 6482 of Executive Order NO.1 of 2024),” the joint statement reads in part.

“According to your statements dated 29th May, 2024, your Ministry’s position is one of protecting the socio- economics of the producing counties.”

They said the Muguka debate is of national importance and necessitates broader consultation among various levels of stakeholders.

“Recognizing that the ban of Muguka in the Jumuiya ya Kaunti region has ignited a national public debate and pronouncements by the Executive, Judiciary, legislative and the entire 47 County Governments, we conclude that this matter is of extraordinary public interest,” the statement reads.

The four governors now demand that the Head of State handle any further consultations on the matter.

They also want the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Ministry of Health, various security agencies, and civil society to participate in the consultation, emphasising that the ban on Muguka is not limited to agriculture.

“As consumer counties, we are negatively affected by the sale of Miraa/Muguka in terms of Health, Security as well as Economically. It is critical that this discussion puts the global picture in perspective,” the joint statement explains.

“Cathine and Cathinone, the active ingredients present in both crops, are prohibited under the current Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 1994.”

Cathine and Cathinone, according to the four country governments, are prohibited substances in Tanzania, Uganda, China, Europe, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

This, they say, reflects the global recognition of the substances’ harmful effects.

Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale challenged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to champion the fight against Muguka.

This comes amid a heightening debate on the ban of Muguka sale and consumption in parts of the country.

More leaders are joining the debate and calling for the ban on the crop terming it dangerous.

Others see it as an economic sabotage in the areas where the plant is harvested.

Speaking in Eastleigh during the opening of a business centre, Duale noted that Gachagua has led an effective fight against the consumption of illicit alcohol and drugs and his input on taming the consumption of Muguka is needed.

“If we are fighting alcohol in Central Kenya, Rift Valley and every part of Kenya we must also fight Muguka,” said Duale.

He said he will approach Gachagua and ask him to call for a meeting to discuss the issue. This will definitely put the DP in a tight corner given the issue is hot and political one

“I will ask the Deputy President in the next two weeks to call [for] that conference because he is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and we candidly discuss the effects of Muguka on certain regions and communities.”