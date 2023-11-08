CS Kuria is an Embarrassment – Senators Say As They Call for his Impeachment

Senators on Wednesday paused the ongoing impeachment trial of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza to debate Public Service CS Moses Kuria’s continued interference in the matter.

CS Kuria on Tuesday evening alleged that Mwangaza’s sole offense was “looking down on people”. This he said as he singled out 13 senators for being misled.

Led by Majority leader and Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot, the lawmakers demanded that the former Trade CS be removed from office.

Cheruiyot said that the CS’s continued stay in office was detrimental to the President William Ruto-led administration.

“Speaker, I agree with members of this house who have brought a motion of censure before to discuss the conduct of this particular minister because every given opportunity has done nothing but embarrass the appointing authority,” he said.

”In fact, it is my submission, that the earlier CS Moses Kuria is let off his duties, the better for this administration because in every single day, in every action that he undertakes, he continues to embarrass the President and the People.”

Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang called on Members of the National Assembly to table an impeachment motion against the former Gatundu South MP.

“I want to urge the members of the other house because they are the ones who have the responsibility of censoring and sending serious judicial notice of the conduct of this particular cabinet secretary,” he said, as he urged Cheruiyot to talk to Ruto about the same.

“The CS is an embarrassment, not just to the government, but to the Republic of Kenya and the entire East Africa.”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna wondered how much embarrassment the head of state can endure from his ministers.

“One of the things that I asked myself is just how much embarrassment does the President have to endure?” he posed.

On Tuesday evening, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi warned Kuria against uttering comments on the matter or risk being summoned by the House.

“I, therefore, caution Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, and all other persons to desist from adversely making utterances whether written or spoken with the conduct of the impeachment process which may prejudice the just and fair disposal of the present matter,” Kingi said.