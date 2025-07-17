CS Muuga: No Mega Dam Completed Despite Gvt’s 1,000-Dam Pledge

The Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Murithi Mugaa, has admitted that the government is yet to complete a single mega dam despite promising to build 1,000 across the country.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, the CS provided updates on several stalled irrigation and dam projects in Kitui and Embu counties, citing bureaucratic delays, financial hurdles, and complications with Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as major challenges.

Responding to questions from senators, Mugaa confirmed that no large-scale dam has been delivered since the current administration took office, despite water being a top development agenda.

In Kitui County, he was questioned about the Wikithuki Irrigation Scheme in Tseikuru, Mwingi North Constituency.

He said the 1,000-acre project, half of which supports mango farming, had previously stalled due to faulty transformers but is now operational. However, high electricity costs continue to hinder its full use.

To address this, Mugaa said the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) has teamed up with the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to solarise the scheme. A Sh400 million plan has already been drafted and submitted to the National Treasury for funding.

“We request the support of this House to help secure funding for this initiative, which is key in enhancing food security, increasing household incomes, and creating employment,” the CS told the Senate.

He added that the government aims to expand the scheme to 10,000 acres through a gravity-fed system, with further support expected from the planned High Grand Falls Dam.

In Embu County, Senator Alexander Mundigi raised concerns about the delayed construction of Kamumu, Thuci, and Thambana multipurpose dams.

Kamumu Dam, designed to serve 97,000 people and store 22 million cubic metres of water, is facing setbacks due to high financing costs and unresolved land acquisition issues. The Sh6.65 billion project is currently stalled.

Thuci Dam, projected to store 23 million cubic metres and generate 5 megawatts of power, has been listed in the national PPP pipeline but is yet to break ground.

As for Thambana Dam, intended to supply 15,000 cubic metres of water daily for irrigation on over 24,000 acres, Mugaa said the project was delayed after the initial bidder failed to meet PPP deposit requirements. A new procurement process is underway.

The CS could not commit to exact timelines for construction, saying progress would depend on procurement, statutory approvals, and funding arrangements.

Senators from across the country, including Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Tana River, Machakos, Makueni, Nandi, and Laikipia, expressed their frustration at the slow pace of water infrastructure development and urged the government to fulfil its promises to Kenyans.

Mugaa pledged to fast-track stalled projects through better planning, new partnerships, and stronger engagement with stakeholders.