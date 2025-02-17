Danielle Collins Siblings: Get to Know Joel Collins

Danielle Rose Collins is an accomplished American professional tennis player, born on December 13, 1993.

She has reached a career-high WTA ranking of world No. 7 in singles and No. 79 in doubles.

Throughout her career, Collins has secured four singles titles, including a prestigious WTA 1000 title at the 2024 Miami Open, as well as one doubles title.

Notably, she reached the finals of a major tournament at the 2022 Australian Open, showcasing her talent on the international stage.

Collins played college tennis at the University of Virginia, where she made a significant impact by winning the NCAA singles title twice, in 2014 and 2016.

During her time at Virginia, she was recognized as the top-ranked collegiate player, which laid a strong foundation for her professional career.

In addition to her early successes, Collins won her first WTA Tour title at the Palermo Ladies Open in 2021 and followed it up with another title at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Danielle has one sibling, an older brother named Joel Collins.

Joel tends to stay out of the spotlight and prefers to maintain his privacy, avoiding the online world.

Career

Collins’ professional tennis career is a narrative of resilience, determination, and success, achieved through a blend of talent and relentless hard work.

Unlike many professional players who dedicate themselves solely to tennis from a young age, Collins chose a different path by attending the University of Virginia.

There, she excelled in college tennis, earning a degree in media studies while securing the NCAA singles title twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Her collegiate success culminated in her being ranked as the top collegiate player, setting a strong foundation for her eventual transition to the professional circuit.

Collins turned professional in 2016 and began her ascent on the WTA Tour.

Her initial years as a professional were characterized by consistent effort to improve her ranking and establish her presence on the tour.

She received a wildcard entry into the 2014 US Open, marking her WTA main-draw debut and providing her with invaluable experience at a high level of competition.

A significant breakthrough came at the 2018 Miami Open, where Collins qualified for the main draw and advanced to the semifinals.

However, it was the 2019 Australian Open that truly catapulted her into the spotlight.

As an unseeded competitor, she defied expectations by defeating world No. 2 Angelique Kerber en route to reaching the semifinals.

Throughout her career, Collins has battled numerous health challenges that have impacted her consistency on the court.

In 2021, she was sidelined for several months due to debilitating back pain and was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that required surgery to remove a large cyst.

Additionally, she manages rheumatoid arthritis with medication.

Despite these health issues, Collins has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to continue pursuing her tennis career.

Following her health struggles, Collins experienced a resurgence in 2021, winning her first two WTA Tour titles at the Palermo Ladies Open and the Silicon Valley Classic.

These victories boosted her confidence and solidified her position among the top players in the world.

In 2022, she reached the final of the Australian Open, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

She also became the American No. 1 female player, solidifying her status as one of the leading figures in American tennis.

In 2024, Collins announced her plans for it to be her final year playing professional tennis, citing her desire to start a family and pursue other interests.

However, she continued to achieve remarkable success on the court, winning the Miami Open, a prestigious WTA 1000 title and the biggest title of her career.

She followed this with another title by winning the Charleston Open. Later, in October 2024, Collins revealed a change of heart, announcing that she planned to continue playing in 2025.

Accolades

Collins has achieved significant accolades throughout her professional tennis career.

She has won four WTA singles titles, including a prestigious WTA 1000 title at the 2024 Miami Open.

In addition to her singles success, she has also secured one WTA doubles title.

Collins reached a career-high WTA ranking of world No. 7 in singles in July 2022, and her highest ranking in doubles was No. 79.

Among her key achievements, Collins has won four WTA singles titles, which include victories at the Palermo Ladies Open, the Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose), the Miami Open, and the Charleston Open.

She made a remarkable run to the finals of the Australian Open in 2022, marking her as a top contender on the Grand Slam stage.

Her accomplishments in college tennis are also noteworthy; she won two NCAA singles titles in 2014 and 2016 while playing for the University of Virginia.