Data Commissioner nominee Lydia Sitienei Chelagat has pledged to strengthen enforcement of Kenya’s data protection laws, expand public awareness and promote a culture of privacy when she appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation.

Chelagat, who was being vetted by the Committee for the position of Data Commissioner, having been recently nominated to the position by the President, informed the Committee chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie that the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) must move beyond regulatory compliance and establish a society in which individuals understand, exercise and enjoy their constitutional right to privacy.

The nominee identified inadequate public awareness, institutional capacity and enforcement as key areas requiring attention, promising to prioritize transparent investigations, evidence-based decisions and fair application of the law if approved for appointment.

She said effective implementation of the Data Protection Act would require adequate funding, skilled personnel, strategic partnerships and stronger institutional capacity to address emerging challenges in the rapidly evolving technology sector.

“The public intersects with the office through complaint handling and determinations. It is therefore important that decisions are grounded in law, proper investigations and evidence,” she told the Committee.

Chelagat further pledged to strengthen compliance and enforcement mechanisms, including the publication of determinations to promote transparency and accountability in the handling of personal data violations.

The nominee identified grassroots public education as another priority, proposing to borrow from the Communications Authority’s former Kikao Kikuu public engagement model to take data protection awareness campaigns closer to ordinary Kenyans.

She said many citizens remain unaware of their rights under the Data Protection Act and the safeguards available to them when their personal information is collected, processed or shared.

Under the proposed approach, the ODPC would work with county governments, local administration and other strategic partners to reach vulnerable communities and strengthen public understanding of data privacy.

Chelagat acknowledged that funding constraints could affect the implementation of such programmes but said the office could explore partnerships, technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives to sustain public engagement.

The nominee also addressed concerns surrounding the filming and live broadcasting of religious services, arguing that attendance at a religious gathering does not automatically extinguish an individual’s constitutional right to privacy.

She noted that religious beliefs and acts of worship constitute sensitive personal data under the Data Protection Act, attracting heightened protection requirements.

Chelagat proposed engagement with religious institutions, including the National Council of Churches of Kenya and other church leadership bodies, to develop practical guidelines governing the collection and broadcasting of congregants’ images and personal information.

Among the possible measures she suggested were designated camera-free areas in places of worship and limiting broadcasts to clergy and congregants who have consented to being filmed.

She maintained that consent must be freely given, explicit and informed, stressing that privacy safeguards must remain in place even where religious services are being broadcast publicly.

The Committee Members, who included John Kiarie Waweru (Dagoretti South), Alfah Miruka Ondieki (Bomachoge Chache), Erastus Kivasu Nzioka (Mbooni), (Dr.) Joyce Bensuda Atieno Osogo (Homa Bay County), Bernard Kibor Kitur (Nandi Hills), (Dr). Gideon Kipkoech Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Flowrence Jematiah Sergon (Baringo County),(Eng.) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Kakuta Maimai (Kajiado East), Hon. Mumina Gollo Bonaya (Isiolo County), and Umulkher Harun Mohamed (Nominated Member), also raised questions about potential conflicts of interest arising from her current position at the Communications Authority, particularly in matters involving telecommunications companies and subscriber information.

Chelagat pointed out that the mandates of the Communications Authority and the ODPC were distinct and complementary, with existing collaboration and referral mechanisms providing a basis for cooperation between the institutions.

She disclosed that she was not aware of any pending matter in her current office that would present an actual conflict of interest if she assumed the position of Data Commissioner.

However, she assured the Committee that should any conflict arise, she would declare it and recuse herself from participating in the matter, in accordance with public service requirements.

On the delicate relationship between the right to privacy and the constitutional right of access to information under Article 35, Chelagat said the two rights must be balanced without undermining either.

She argued that requests for information should be assessed carefully, particularly where disclosure could expose sensitive personal information or infringe on individual privacy.

She proposed continued collaboration between the ODPC and the Commission on Administrative Justice to ensure that access to information is facilitated while constitutional privacy protections are upheld.

The nominee also emphasiszed the need to ensure that Kenya’s data protection framework responds to local realities and safeguards African interests, including traditional knowledge and cultural information.

Drawing on her legal training and experience in public service, she said international exposure should complement, rather than overshadow, the country’s national interests.

She maintained that the law must be applied with a proper understanding of prevailing circumstances, while remaining anchored in constitutional principles and the rule of law.

“I am very passionate about this country,” she told the Committee, citing her decision to leave private practice for public service, even at a lower grade, as evidence of her commitment to serving the nation.

During the session, Committee Chairman John Kiarie disclosed that the Committee had received two public submissions supporting Chelagat’s nomination.

The submissions were from the Mau Mau Children Post Colonial Elites. Through the Group Chief Executive Officer, Emma Kasis, the association, composed of Mau Mau War Veterans Associates, Mau Mau Indigenous Knowledge, Pere Miah Much Foundation and AMV Associates, expressed support for the Nominee’s appointment as the Data Commissioner.

The second submission was from The Records and Information Management East Africa Limited. Through the Group Chief Executive Officer, Simon Gichuki, the institution also communicated its support for the appointment of Chelagat as the Data Commisisoner.

In her closing remarks, Chelagat acknowledged the responsibility that came with the nomination and pledged to build on the good foundation laid by the outgoing Data Commissioner.

She said the ODPC’s new strategic plan offered an opportunity to strengthen the institution and move it towards greater maturity, with the ultimate goal of embedding a culture of data protection across the country.

The Committee is expected to prepare a report incorporating its findings, the nominee’s responses and public submissions before presenting its recommendations to the National Assembly for consideration.

The vetting was conducted by the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation as part of the parliamentary approval process for her proposed appointment.