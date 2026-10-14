DCI launches Multi-Biometric Identification System at Diplomatic Police Unit in Gigiri

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tuesday launched the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) at the Diplomatic Police Unit (DPU) Headquarters, enabling diplomats, foreign nationals and staff of international missions to apply for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) locally without travelling to DCI Headquarters or Huduma Centres.

The launch extends access to the digital service to the diplomatic community as part of the ongoing nationwide rollout, which is aimed at improving the efficiency and accessibility of PCC processing, officials said.

The system was first launched at DCI Headquarters on July 23, 2026 by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

In September 2026, the second phase extended the service to 20 additional centres, primarily serving the Central Region and neighbouring areas.

This brought the total number of connected PCC application centres to 26 out of 63 countrywide, including six previously connected centres in Nairobi.

The second-phase rollout covered Kajiado Central, Kajiado West–Kisamis, Machakos, Thika, Kamwangi, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua–Ol Kalou, Nanyuki, Laikipia East–Makutano, Samburu–Maralal, Kerugoya, Mwea, Embu, Chuka, Marimanti, Maara, Kathwana, Meru and Isiolo.

The MBIS has reduced PCC processing time from 14 days to same-day issuance, increased record-handling capacity from 2 million to 10 million records, and raised daily search capacity from 4,500 to 20,000.

The system integrates fingerprint, palm print and facial recognition technologies to enhance identification accuracy and strengthen forensic capabilities in criminal investigations. It also replaces ink-based fingerprinting and paper-based processes with live digital biometric capture.

The nationwide rollout is ongoing, the DCI said.

The transformation has been hailed as one of the best in enhancing service delivery in police.