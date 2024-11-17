Dolly Parton’s Brother David Parton Dies At 82

Country music legend Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her older brother, David Parton, who passed away at the age of 82.

The news was shared by Dolly’s sister, Stella Parton, on social media on Wednesday, November 15.

“My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” Stella posted on X. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.”

Stella also shared on other platforms that David died in the early hours of the morning.

While Dolly has not publicly commented on her brother’s passing, funeral arrangements have been announced. According to Farrar Funeral Home, a service will be held on November 19.

This marks another loss for the Parton family in recent years.

In 2021, Dolly’s younger brother, Randy, passed away at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. At the time, Dolly shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer… We are a family of faith and believe he is safe with God.”

In 2018, the family also lost Floyd Parton, another of Dolly’s younger brothers, at the age of 61.