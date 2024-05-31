Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in historic criminal trial

Donald Trump has been convicted of falsifying business records in the first criminal trial of a former president

The jury Thursday reached a verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York.

The 12-person jury had been considering whether Trump is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, which are all connected to the alleged cover up of hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts.

He becomes the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

This is for the first count of the 34 charges in total.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case and denies the affair with Daniels.

The 34 counts stemmed from 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks that make up Trump’s monthly reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen who fronted the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump was leaning back in his chair when the judge took the bench. He kept a straight face when the judge announced there was a verdict.

Attorney Todd Blanche is whispering in Trump’s ear. Trump crosses his arms in front of his chest and nods slightly.

Judge Juan Merchan said, “Please let there be no reactions, no outbursts of any kind,” when they read the verdict.

Trump was leaning back in his chair when the judge took the bench. He kept a straight face when the judge announced there was a verdict.

Trump just leaned over to talk to Bove. His hands are folded in front of his stomach.