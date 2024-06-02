Driver who assaulted traffic police arrested in operation in Jacaranda, Kayole

A driver who assaulted a traffic police officer in a road rage incident along Kamiti Road, Nairobi was arrested hours later in a house he was hiding.

The driver identified as Ian Njoroge was arrested in Jacaranda area Sunday night as he planned to move out.

He knew he was wanted and had contacted a friend to help him move to Jacaranda estate from Muthaiga’s Balozi estate. .

Police said all resources had been shifted to search for the driver after he physically assaulted a 55 year old police officer along Kamiti Road.

He will face among others attempted murder charges.

The horrible drama was caught on camera attracting outrage from the public.

The drama happened Sunday morning.

The incident happened after the driver was involved in a traffic incident at Mirema junction.

Police said the driver was with another occupant in a salon car when they made a wrong u turn at about 8 am Sunday.

In the process, the driver veered off the road and got stuck in a ditch as police approached the scene.

Corporal Jacob Ogendo arrived at the scene and managed to help the two remove the car from the ditch and ordered the driver to head to Kasarani police station as he boarded the co driver seat.

The driver drove for few meters and on reaching opposite Quickmart supermarket he pulled the handbrake and drew a sword from under his seat.

This prompted the officer to jump out for his own safety and he sustained slight injuries.

The driver followed him outside and started to punch and kick him, police said.

The officer fell on the road even as the assailant continued to assault him.

Some onlookers filmed the drama.

The police officer was injured in the leg. He also had an old injury on the leg which made it worse, his colleagues said.

It was until when some motorists in a salon car arrived at the scene that the assailant escaped the scene.

An accomplice was arrested at the scene. Police said the driver escaped with the police communication gadget that was in the car.

The police officer was taken to a local private hospital and later transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital for further treatment.

Teams of police were Sunday mobilized to trace the said assailant.

Nairobi head of traffic Vitalis Otieno said the suspect will be charged with a number of offenses including attempted murder.