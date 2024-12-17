Duale suspends licences to construct restaurant, golf course in Ngong Road Forest

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale ordered National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director General Mamo Boru Mamo and Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko to suspend the licences issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd allowing it to set up an entertainment joint within Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County.

This directive follows approvals by local jr same NEMA, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and the Kenya Pipeline Company – government agencies that allowed the private developer to set up a leisure and entertainment facility on forest land.

It comes in the wake of a drive to plant more than 15 billion trees to address climate change which is seen as a mockery to the campaign.

The move sparked public outrage due to concerns over encroachment on protected forest land.

This could have seen a number of trees felled to allow the construction of the premises.

NEMA said it gave a conditional licence because KFS and Kenya Pipeline did not oppose the project, which is to be put up on wayleave.

Duale announced the cancellation of the license pending a probe.

“My attention has this evening been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on 14th June 2023 for the development, operation and management of a golf range, restaurant and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest,” said Duale in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Also brought to my attention is an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) License No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483 issued to the aforesaid company by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on 28th November 2024.”

Duale further issued orders to rescind the licences, directing Mamo and Lemarkoko to prepare and deliver a detailed brief on the matter within the next three days

“Consequently, I have directed the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and the Director General of NEMA to suspend the two licenses and prepare a detailed brief on the matter within 72 hours,” he stated.

“My office will provide a way forward on the matter that has attracted great public interest after the briefing by the CCF and the Director General of NEMA. KFS has been directed to refrain from issuing any additional special licenses.”

Duale added that an audit of all licences previously issued will be conducted in due course to ensure transparency and accountability.

KFS, whose responsibility is to protect and manage state forests, has yet to clarify how the approval for the encroachment was granted.

The forest conservation body issued a special-use license on June 14, 2023, granting Karura Golfing Limited permission to develop, operate, and manage the golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest Station.

The invasion of Ngong Forest comes just days after a public outcry erupted over the Kenya Forest Service’s approval of a 51.64-acre wayleave in Karura Forest, granted to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for the expansion of Kiambu Road.