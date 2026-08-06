EACC, Kenya Scouts Association in talks to promote ethics and anti-corruption education among youth

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Kenya Scouts Association have initiated discussions on a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening ethics, integrity and anti-corruption education among young people across the country.

The proposed collaboration was discussed on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by an EACC delegation led by Commissioner John Ogallo to the Kenya Scouts Association headquarters at Rowallan Camp, where they met the association’s Chief Executive Officer, Moses Danda.

According to the commission, the partnership seeks to leverage the strengths of both institutions to nurture a generation of ethical and responsible citizens by promoting integrity, accountability and positive values through structured youth programmes.

Speaking during the meeting, Commissioner Ogallo said preventing corruption requires a whole-of-society approach, with young people playing a critical role in shaping the country’s ethical future.

“A strategic partnership between Integrity Clubs and the Kenya Scouts Association would strengthen values education and provide learners with practical opportunities to translate values into action,” Ogallo said.

The meeting identified several areas of collaboration, including the development of joint programmes and initiatives to promote ethics, integrity and accountability among young people.

The commission said the proposed partnership will build on its preventive approach to fighting corruption through public education, values-based initiatives and civic engagement.

The discussions also highlighted the EACC’s recent participation in the National Scouts Inter-Patrol Competition at Mount Kenya University, where the commission’s Education and Awareness team conducted sensitisation sessions on ethics, integrity and anti-corruption.

Also present at the meeting were EACC Director of Preventive Services Vincent Okong’o and Deputy Director Dr. Emily Mworia, who reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to working closely with the Kenya Scouts Association in developing and implementing the partnership.

Kenya Scouts Association Chief Executive Officer Moses Danda welcomed the initiative and expressed the association’s readiness to formalise and operationalise the collaboration.

He said the partnership would provide an important platform for nurturing young people into champions of integrity and accountability.