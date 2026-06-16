Elle Fanning Siblings: All About Dakota Fanning

Mary Elle Fanning, born on April 9, 1998, in Conyers, Georgia, is an acclaimed American actress known for her versatile performances across film, television, and independent cinema.

She has successfully transitioned into complex adult roles, earning recognition for her portrayals of historical figures, nuanced characters in indie dramas, and leading parts in major productions.

Elle comes from a family with athletic roots – her mother, Heather Joy Arrington, was a professional tennis player, and her father, Steven J. Fanning, played minor league baseball.

She and her sister follow a family tradition of using their middle names.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Elle has one sibling, her older sister Dakota Fanning, who is four years her senior and an established actress in her own right.

The sisters share a close bond and grew up together in Conyers, Georgia, before the family moved to Los Angeles to support their burgeoning careers.

Elle made her acting debut at age two or three by playing the younger version of Dakota’s character in the 2001 film I Am Sam.

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They have collaborated professionally in recent years, including forming the production company Lewellen Pictures together.

Career

Fanning’s career began exceptionally early, with small roles and appearances playing younger versions of her sister’s characters in projects like I Am Sam (2001) and the miniseries Taken (2002).

She quickly built a resume with supporting turns in films such as Daddy Day Care (2003), Because of Winn-Dixie (2005), Babel (2006), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

Her breakthrough as a lead came with Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere (2010), followed by notable performances in J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 (2011), Cameron Crowe’s We Bought a Zoo (2011), and Ginger & Rosa (2012).

As an adult, Fanning demonstrated impressive range in films like Maleficent (2014) and its sequel, where she played Princess Aurora opposite Angelina Jolie, Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon (2016), Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women (2016), and Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled (2017).

She portrayed Mary Shelley in the 2017 biopic and starred as Catherine the Great in the Hulu series The Great (2020–2023), earning critical praise for her comedic timing and depth.

More recent roles include Sylvie Russo in A Complete Unknown (2024) and a standout performance in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value (2025).

She has also ventured into producing and made her Broadway debut in Appropriate.

Accolades

Fanning has received widespread recognition throughout her career, including a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Sentimental Value (2025).

She has earned four Golden Globe Award nominations, primarily for her role in The Great, along with a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Earlier honors include the Hollywood Film Festival Spotlight Award for Super 8, a Young Hollywood Award, and distinctions from festivals such as Venice.