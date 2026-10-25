Explosions heard in Saudi capital as airport due to reopen

Explosions rang out in the Saudi capital on Sunday, as the kingdom was due to reopen Riyadh international airport despite Yemen’s Houthis repeated attacks.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis, has faced a barrage of strikes from the group in recent weeks.

The fighting erupted after a years-long truce between the Houthis and Yemen’s Riyadh-backed government fell apart, and has shifted the focus of the wider US-Iran war.

Riyadh’s international airport said flights would resume on Sunday after a two-week closure following the Houthi strikes, with the Flight Radar monitoring site showing a plane taking off early in the day. The fighters have carried out waves of strikes on the airport, including an attack this month that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that the facility was still “unsafe” and a “military target”.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all international, regional and local airlines — as well as staff and travellers — against using King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as it is unsafe and serves as a military target for our forces,” he said.

“The Saudi regime shall bear the consequences of any operations at the airport.”

An AFP journalist in the city heard three explosions in the early hours of Sunday, with residents receiving alert messages for a “hostile aerial threat” urging them to stay in a safe place.

The warning came as the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had downed a ballistic missile launched by the group towards Riyadh, as well as two drones in the capital area.

“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh,” the coalition posted on X.

The attack came after the fighters said that — in the space of 24 hours — they targeted three Saudi airports, including in Riyadh, energy installations, a pipeline and an air base.

The Saudi civil defence agency said it had also responded to falling debris in the Mecca and Medina regions on Saturday after intercepting two Houthi missiles.

The Houthis denied targeting the cities, the two holiest in Islam, calling the Saudi claim a “huge lie”.

The Houthis also fired at the southern Yemeni city of Aden, the interim seat of the Saudi-backed government, saying they targeted a naval base and military camp overseen by Saudi forces.

The flare-up in Yemen, with the Houthis taking control of the entire Red Sea coast in a lightning offensive last month, has further destabilised the region and disrupted oil markets.

The Houthi attacks have dealt a blow to Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest exporter of crude, disrupting businesses, airlines and residents, and rattling its drive to shift its international image.

By Agencies