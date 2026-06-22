Fabian Schär Siblings: A Closer Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Fabian Lukas Schär, born on 20 December 1991 in Wil, Switzerland, is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Newcastle United.

The Swiss defender is renowned for his composure on the ball, powerful long-range shots and free kicks, accurate passing, and aerial ability.

A reliable and cultured performer, Schär has earned a reputation as a consistent performer in Europe’s top leagues and represented Switzerland at multiple major tournaments before retiring from international football in August 2024.

He joined Newcastle in 2018 and has become a key figure in the team’s defensive setup.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Fabian has two siblings, an older brother and a sister named Michaela Schär.

However, very little personal information is available about them as they maintain a private life away from his professional football career.

Career

Schär’s professional journey began at his hometown club FC Wil, where he progressed through the youth ranks and made his senior debut in the Swiss Challenge League.

Balancing football with a job as a banker early on, he broke through impressively before securing a move to Swiss giants FC Basel in 2012.

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At Basel, he quickly established himself, winning three consecutive Swiss Super League titles between 2012 and 2015 while gaining valuable European experience in the Champions League and Europa League.

After a spell at Germany’s TSG Hoffenheim and a season with Deportivo La Coruña in Spain’s La Liga, Schär made the switch to the Premier League in July 2018, signing for Newcastle United for around £3 million.

Initially adapting to the physical demands of English football, he grew into a mainstay of the defence.

Under manager Eddie Howe, his technical qualities have shone, contributing crucial goals from set pieces and open play, including memorable strikes in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

Schär played a significant role in Newcastle’s run to the 2024-25 EFL Cup victory and signed a contract extension in 2026, underlining his enduring value at St James’ Park.

Internationally, Schär earned 86 caps for Switzerland, featuring in three FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022) and multiple European Championships.

He scored important goals in qualifiers and major tournaments before stepping away from the national team after Euro 2024.

Accolades

Schär’s trophy cabinet highlights his success at club level. With FC Basel, he secured three Swiss Super League titles in the 2012–13, 2013–14, and 2014–15 seasons.

He was also named in the Swiss Super League Team of the Year twice during his time there.

At Newcastle United, Schär contributed to the club’s long-awaited domestic success by helping win the EFL Cup in the 2024–25 season, ending a 70-year wait for a major trophy.

He featured prominently throughout the campaign, including scoring in earlier rounds.

Individually, he has been recognised with the North East FWA Player of the Year award in 2019 and has reached significant milestones, such as over 200 Premier League appearances for the Magpies.