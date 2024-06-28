Five Killed in Road Accident on Gilgil-Naivasha Highway 

At least five people were Thursday June 27 night killed in a collision on the Gilgil-Naivasha road, police said.

Police said at least 19 others were injured in the accident which happened at Kigio area involving three matatus at about 7pm.

The injured were rushed to hospital with multiple injuries, police said adding the deceased included two men, a woman, a boy and a girl.

According to police, the incident involved a matatu belonging to Narok Line Services, a matatu belonging to Mau Narok Sacco and another belonging to Ennus Matatu Sacco.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the accident was towing another from Naivasha towards Gilgil before it happened.

An oncoming matatu overtook a fleet of vehicles and failed to return to its lane in time, witnesses and survivors told police.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another one on the side as he tried to rejoin his lane before rolling several times hence the deaths.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Naivasha Sub County Hospital.

The bodies were taken to Gilgil Sub County Hospital mortuary.

This is the latest such fatal accident on the highways which have claimed many lives and left hundreds others with devastating injuries.