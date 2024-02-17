Four Arrested Over Fraud, 1,336 SIM Cards Recovered from them in Kahawa Sukari 

Four suspects implicated in a larger GHash mining scam were arrested within Kahawa Sukari, Nairobi following a joint operation by various units drawn from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters.

Found on them upon search were 1336 sim cards, (safaricom 1235, Airtel 80 and Telkom 21), a tablet, laptop and eight mobile phones.

Police said they pursued the suspects following reports of fraud involving SIM cards.

Cases of sim swaps and fraud are on the rise amid operations by police.

More suspects are being sought as the four pend arraignment on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pest Control Board augmented by DCI detectives launched operations to weed out unregistered pest control products from the Kenyan market which are being sold to unsuspecting wananchi.

In one such joint operation conducted yesterday at Tom mboya monument along Moi Avenue within Nairobi CBD, four suspects were arrested after they were found selling the said unregistered pesticides christened PEST MAX.

The seized products including the vehicle they were using were secured as exhibits.

The suspects await arraignment on Monday where they will face the charge of selling unlawful/unregistered pest control products contrary to section 4(1) of the Pest Control Act cap.346 Laws of Kenya.