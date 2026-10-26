Four children die in fire at Nyandarua home

Four children aged between one and nine years died after a fire engulfed a timber house at Muhindi Market in Nyandarua County.

The fire broke out at around 1:15pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at a house belonging to a 45-year-old man, police said.

Police officers who visited the scene found the bodies of the four children inside the burnt house.

The deceased were identified as Stephen Wahome, nine, Joseph Mwangi, five, Polycap Thiongo, four, and Angel Annah Mumbi, aged one-and-a-half years.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the children were inside the house when the fire broke out. The house was reportedly locked from the outside using a padlock, while their parents were away at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire had not been established by the time police began investigations.

Police officers noted that the house was not connected to electricity and that no cooking gas or charcoal stove was found inside.

Firefighters from Nyahururu, assisted by members of the public, managed to extinguish the blaze.

The bodies were later moved to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The children’s parents have been listed as persons of interest as investigators work to establish the cause of the fire and the circumstances under which the children were left inside the locked house.

The incident left the local village devastated. Police revisited the scene on Monday as part of the ongoing investigations into the deaths.

Meanwhile, police in Nyeri County launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found with deep cuts on his forehead in Pakoni area, near a PCEA church in Karatina.

The body, believed to be that of a man aged about 35, was discovered on October 25, 2026.

According to a police report, the Officer Commanding Karatina Police Station received information about the discovery from members of the public at around 9am.

Police officers visited the scene and upon examining the body, officers observed two deep cuts on the man’s forehead.

A substantial amount of blood was also found at the scene, raising suspicion that he may have died from excessive bleeding.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Nyeri processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Karatina Level Four Hospital mortuary.

The deceased’s identity had not been established by the time of the report, as police investigations continued to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.