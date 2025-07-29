Four suspects arrested in fake Sh4 million gold scam in Gigiri

Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) arrested four individuals accused of perpetrating elaborate gold scams that have robbed unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

The suspects identified as Patroba Odhiambo Tobias, Isaac Forkay Sleyon, Omong Ekoume Louis, and Wadja Bangsi Tang, were taken into custody during a meticulously planned raid at a residence in Gigiri, situated along Whispers Avenue.

A thorough search of the premises uncovered a trove of incriminating evidence, including a gold smelting machine, an array of rubber stamps bearing the names of companies such as Alaska Express Freight Group Ltd, Longcrane Logistics Limited, and Kakan Traders and Company, numerous plastic seals, a weighing machine, and a cache of documents bearing stamp impressions from the East African Community, among other items.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Alaska Express Freight Group Ltd has also been linked to a recent complaint involving two Canadian nationals who were defrauded of USD37,500 last week.

The suspects were detained ahead of planned arraignment.

The arrests are the latest in a series of operations targeting the gangs behind the ring.

Last week, police arrested one Tim Orao Shikalo, a key suspect who has long been on the police radar for his role in a sophisticated gold scam that defrauded a foreign investor of USD 265,200 (approximately Sh38 million).

His arrest marked a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation, following the earlier apprehension of Steve Okoth Odek (alias David Bett) on December 7, 2024, who was arraigned and charged in connection with the same fraudulent scheme.

The scam involved fake gold purchase contracts totaling over 1,080 kilograms, with false promises of secure delivery, guaranteed collateral, and fraudulent legal facilitation.

Investigations have since revealed that the purported gold was nothing more than a mixture of copper, zinc, and tin, with no trace of any precious metals.

Police say most of the suspects behind the incidents have been arrested and arraigned and their cases remain active in courts.

The operations have been mounted in the past years after many foreigners complained they had been scammed in the city.

Nairobi was increasingly turning to be the hub for fake gold deals, which prompted the operations. Police say they have dozens of cases of complaints from foreigners who say they had been conned by Kenyans pretending to be selling gold.

In efforts to address such incidents, the DCI had asked embassies in the country to join the fight against the vice by urging them to advise their nationals engaged in trade to follow procedures.

“We urge the Embassies (High Commissions) to advise their nationals coming in for business to be apprised of con business of gold going on in the country and first contact the Department of Mines and Geology for the procedure that pertains to buying and selling of gold and other precious metals,” the DCI said.