Alfred Thomas Highmore, born on February 14, 1992, in Camden Town, London, is an English actor known for transitioning successfully from child star roles to complex adult performances in both film and television.

He gained early recognition in family-oriented movies before starring in major television series, and he has also worked as a producer and director.

Highmore studied at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, where he earned a double first-class degree in Spanish and Arabic, reflecting his academic interests alongside his acting career.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Freddie has one sibling, a younger brother named Albert Samuel Highmore, known as Bertie, who was born in 1995.

The brothers share a strong resemblance that has sometimes led people to mistake them for twins, though Freddie is about three years older.

Bertie made a brief appearance as a child actor, including a role alongside Freddie as his on-screen brother in the 1999 film Women Talking Dirty, but he has largely stayed out of the public eye since then.

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Career

Highmore began acting as a child, making his film debut in Women Talking Dirty (1999).

He rose to prominence with roles in Finding Neverland (2004) opposite Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) as Charlie Bucket, August Rush (2007), and The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008).

Transitioning to adult roles, he portrayed Norman Bates in the television series Bates Motel (2013–2017) and then starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon, in the long-running ABC series The Good Doctor (2017–2024), where he also served as a producer.

He has continued working in film and television while expanding into writing and directing.

Accolades

Highmore won consecutive Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Young Performer for his work in Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

For Bates Motel he received a People’s Choice Award and multiple nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

His performance in The Good Doctor earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, along with additional Critics’ Choice nominations.

He has accumulated numerous other award nominations throughout his career spanning film and television.