Fridolina Rolfö Siblings: All About Julius and Daniella Rolfö

Fridolina Rolfö is a Swedish professional footballer known for her versatility, technical ability, powerful left foot, and attacking flair.

Born on November 24, 1993, in Kungsbacka, Sweden, she primarily plays as a left winger or left-back.

She currently plays for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League and is a key player for the Sweden national team.

Rolfö has earned a reputation as one of Sweden’s top talents through her journey from local clubs to some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rolfö grew up in a supportive sporting family in Kungsbacka with her parents, Eleonore Andersson and Lars-Inge Rolfö.

She has an older sister, Daniella Rolfö, who played football and served as a major inspiration for Fridolina to start the sport at a young age.

Daniella’s achievements and example motivated her younger sister both on and off the field.

Rolfö also has a younger brother named Julius.

Also Read: Ceri Holland Siblings: Getting to Know Glesni

Career

Rolfö’s senior career began in Sweden’s Damallsvenskan with Jitex BK in 2011, where she made an immediate impact by scoring nine goals in her debut season.

She moved to Linköpings FC in 2014, contributing to league titles and cup successes.

Her performances earned her a move abroad to Bayern Munich in 2017, followed by VfL Wolfsburg.

In 2021, she joined FC Barcelona as the club’s first Swedish player, enjoying tremendous success over four seasons that included multiple league titles, domestic cups, and two UEFA Women’s Champions League victories.

She notably scored the winning goal in the 2023 Champions League final.

In August 2025, she transferred to Manchester United on a free transfer, bringing her experience to the WSL.

Internationally, Rolfö debuted for Sweden in 2014 and has earned over 100 caps.

She has played in multiple major tournaments, helping Sweden secure Olympic silver medals in 2016 and 2020, as well as World Cup bronze medals in 2019 and 2023.

Accolades

At club level, Rolfö has won Damallsvenskan titles, Bundesliga titles, multiple Spanish league titles, domestic cups, and two UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies with Barcelona.

With Sweden, her major honors include two Olympic silvers and two World Cup bronzes.

Individually, she has been awarded the Diamantbollen (Sweden’s Player of the Year) twice in 2021 and 2022, named Swedish Forward of the Year multiple times, and received other national accolades such as Swedish Goal of the Year.

She has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.