Gabriel Landeskog Siblings: Meet Beatrice and Adam Landeskog

Gabriel Landeskog, born November 23, 1992, in Stockholm, Sweden, is a professional ice hockey player and the captain of the Colorado Avalanche in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Known for his physicality, leadership, and two-way play, Landeskog has established himself as one of the league’s premier forwards.

He began his hockey journey at a young age, playing for Hammarby IF in his youth before moving to Djurgårdens IF, where he debuted in Sweden’s top professional league, Elitserien, at just 16 years and 90 days, becoming the youngest player in Djurgårdens’ history.

His talent and drive led him to move to Canada at 16 to play junior hockey with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a decision that set the stage for his NHL career.

Landeskog was selected second overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and was named the team’s captain in 2012 at the age of 19 years and 286 days, making him the youngest captain in NHL history at the time.

Siblings

Gabriel has two siblings, a twin sister, Beatrice Landeskog, and an older brother, Adam Landeskog.

Beatrice, born 35 minutes after Gabriel, shares a close bond with her brother despite the physical distance that has separated them since Gabriel moved to Canada at 16 to pursue his hockey career.

While Gabriel chased his NHL dreams, Beatrice remained in Stockholm, carving out a successful career in the entertainment industry.

She works in video editing and media production, contributing to prominent Swedish television shows by combining video and sound elements.

Adam, born in 1990, is Gabriel’s older brother.

Unlike Gabriel, Adam did not pursue hockey with the same passion, with Gabriel noting that Adam “wasn’t a fan” of the sport after attending one of his practices as a child.

Career

After his debut in Elitserien with Djurgårdens IF, Landeskog moved to Canada to play for the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, where he was named captain in the 2010–11 season, becoming the first European captain in the franchise’s history.

Despite an ankle injury limiting him to 53 games, he led the Rangers with 37 goals and posted a plus-27 rating, showcasing his offensive and defensive prowess.

Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2011, Landeskog made an immediate impact, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2012 with 22 goals and 30 assists.

His physical style, combining over 200 hits with 20 goals in his rookie season, distinguished him as a rare two-way talent.

Named captain in 2012, he led the Avalanche to a division title in 2013–14, setting career highs in goals, assists, and points.

Landeskog’s leadership culminated in the 2022 Stanley Cup victory, where he played through a severe knee injury, later requiring multiple surgeries that sidelined him for nearly three seasons.

His return in 2025, including a goal and assist in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars, marked a significant milestone, with Landeskog contributing eight shots, 13 hits, and a plus-4 rating in four playoff games.

Over his career, he has played 738 regular-season games, scoring 248 goals and 323 assists for 571 points, and 69 playoff games with 67 points, cementing his status as a franchise cornerstone.

Accolades

In 2012, Landeskog won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, joining Peter Forsberg and Daniel Alfredsson as one of only three Swedish-born players to earn the honor.

His selection to the 2019 NHL All-Star Game marked his first appearance in the league’s showcase event, recognizing his career-high 34 goals and 41 assists in the 2018–19 season.

Internationally, Landeskog has represented Sweden with distinction, securing a gold medal at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championships, a gold medal at the 2013 IIHF World Championships, and a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

He also earned bronze medals at the 2010 and 2018 IIHF World Championships.

In 2022, he became the fourth European-born captain to hoist the Stanley Cup, leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first championship since 2001.

Landeskog’s clutch performances include three career hat tricks, with the third earning him the NHL’s First Star of the Week in October 2018.

In 2025, he was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, recognizing his perseverance in returning from a nearly three-year absence due to injury.