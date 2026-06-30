GDC announces senior job vacancies

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has announced several senior management vacancies as it seeks to strengthen its workforce to support the implementation of its mandate.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, GDC said it is looking to recruit qualified professionals to fill various leadership and technical positions within the corporation.

The advertised positions include General Manager – Geothermal Resource Development, Manager – Geothermal Resource Management, Manager – Drilling Operations, Manager – Infrastructure Development, Manager – Project Management, Manager – Geothermal Resource Centre, Manager – Treasury and Investment, Manager – Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Risk Management Coordination, and Manager – Corporate Communications.

Other vacancies include Assistant Manager – Management Accounting, Assistant Manager – Treasury and Investment, Principal Legal Services Officer, Principal Insurance Officer, and Principal Geoscientist (Geophysicist) – Geothermal Resource Assessment.

GDC has advised interested applicants to visit its official website, https://www.gdc.co.ke/, for detailed job descriptions, qualifications and application procedures.

The application deadline for all positions is July 21, 2026, at 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has also announced a vacancy for the position of Corporation Secretary/Director, Legal Services.

Interested candidates can access the job details and application guidelines through NEMA’s online recruitment portal at https://e-recruitment.nema.go.ke.

The deadline for applications is also July 21, 2026.