General Crime Reduced in Past Year, Mudavadi Says 

There is a decrease in general crime, including offences such as robbery, break-ins, stock theft, vehicle thefts, dangerous drugs, traffic offences, and corruption cases.

The Prime cabinet Secretary and CS for Foreign Affairs and who is also the acting CS for Interior Musalia Mudavadi however said Thursday that there are increased incidences of vandalism targeting electric power transmission infrastructure, resulting in power disruptions affecting service delivery and thus causing economic loss.

According to the ministry, a total of 114 cases were reported across the country, 81 cases are in court and 33 are under investigation.

Mudavadi said the security agencies had thwarted over 47 planned terrorists attacks across the country in the last three years and during that period several terrorists were killed and the government pushed for 11 successful convictions.

While giving the general security situation in the country in the last one year, Mudavadi said the Multi-Agency Operation in the North Rift, has seen a 62 percent decrease in cattle rustling cases in Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru counties, where certain areas were earlier gazetted as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous.”

He said 240 firearms were surrendered, while 14,598 cows were recovered in the last one year.

“Unfortunately, 179 civilians were killed and 4 officers also lost their lives in the region,” he said.

“In the last six years a total of 383 officers have died in the line of duty, while this year, 830 officers have been injured in the line of duty.”

To foster a culture of security, the PCS called on citizens to partner with law enforcement agencies, adding that reporting criminal activities, and suspicious behaviour and providing information to local authorities can make a significant difference in building a safer society.

Regarding the June protests the PCS said that while they began as a lawful exercise of democratic rights, criminal elements infiltrated and disrupted the peaceful fabric of our nation.

“Though the majority of demonstrators sought to express their views lawfully, regrettably, criminal elements exploited the situation, leading to the tragic loss of life, a compromise of public safety,” he said.

Mudavadi said some of the people allegedly kidnapped were safely reunited with their families for instance the two Kitengela brothers and activists (Kitengela three).

“All arrests will be conducted within the bounds of the law, and we remain committed to upholding the principles of justice and due process. Any officer found contravening these principles will be held accountable,” he warned.

The PCS added that following the resultant peace in the once-volatile area, the government has completed rebuilding 11 primary schools, five others are under rehabilitation while the government projects to rehabilitate 9 more for use during the first term of next year.

The country has also recorded a total of 7,107 Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases from September 2023 to date. Nairobi County recorded the highest number of SGBV cases while Samburu and Mandera Counties had the lowest SGBV incidents. Equally, there are 100 murders of women from August to November 2024

So far, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has completed investigations on these and the majority are pending before court.

The Inspector General of Police has formed a specialized Missing Persons Unit domiciled at the DCI Homicide Unit to deal with cases of femicide.

On road accidents, Mudavadi said the country has recorded an increase in serious injury due to road traffic accidents rising by about 11percent since 2023.

There has however been a decrease in fatalities among drivers, passengers, pillion passengers, and motorcyclists by 5.85 percent 10 percent, 9 percent, and 10.05 percent respectively.

To ensure the safety of people during the festive season, there will be increased police presence and patrols along major highways, both day and night to monitor and enforce compliance with traffic laws.

“The enhanced patrols will serve to discourage reckless driving, and speed violations, and to prevent unlicensed and overloaded PSVs from operating,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi said the gas explosion in Embakasi (Miradi) where 13 lives were lost and over 300 people injured was a significant catastrophe.

“To effectively mitigate the impacts of these disasters, the Government continues to enforce and review legislation concerning environmental management and enhance early warning systems to predict and monitor disasters,” he said.

A total of 49 cases of public interest have been registered in court for prosecution involving amounts totaling Sh6 billion and 15 convictions made.

In the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP), Kenya achieved a 91.77 percent rating, placing it second on the continent.

The enhanced multi-agency collaborations have also led to the recovery of 2,540 kg of elephant ivory, 14,547 kg of bush meat and 5.92 kg of rhino horns. Equally, five suspects were arrested and prosecuted this year.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services on boarded over 22,000 government services available online as 375,000 Kenyans visit e-Citizen platform daily for different services.

He further revealed that over 13 million users are registered on e-Citizen platform and that over 1,130 paybills were closed and a single pay bill 222222 created for payment of all government services. This has resulted in the collection of approximately Sh900 million daily.

The department also bought in two modern printers with a combined capacity of 500 passports per hour.

“This investment, in tandem with the procurement of one million passport booklets, the recruitment of 300 Immigration officers, and modifications of physical facilities, effectively resulted in the clearance of a backlog of 609,805 passports,” Mudavadi said.

The Directorate also successfully introduced and approved 1,465,560 Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) applications following the introduction of the visa-free regime in Kenya. During the same period, the National Registration Bureau(NRB) also rolled out the Maisha Ecosystem whose signature features include the Maisha Card, the Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), a digital version of the Maisha Card, and the Maisha Integrated Database.

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) also printed 1,778,773 ID cards to effectively clear a backlog of over 600,000 pending national ID applications.

It also extended the registration of first-time ID card applications to around 900,000 Form Four students who are eligible.

At the Civil Registration Services (CRS), 35 new offices were opened. The Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) system was successfully deployed in Nairobi and Huduma Centers, digitizing over 16 million records.

The number of inmates has been reduced from 64,000 to 60,000 indicating a drop of 4,000 inmates.

“We have also had collaboration with the county governments to have some of the inmates serve community orders in their facilities.

This year alone we had 29 inmates and prison officers graduating with a degree in law from the University of London while one graduated with a degree of Medicine from the University of Nairobi.