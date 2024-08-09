Hank Baskett Net Worth: A Look At The Former NFL Player’s Financials

Hank Baskett, a former professional football wide receiver, reality TV personality, and producer, has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million. Baskett enjoyed a career in the NFL, playing for teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts. However, many also know him for his marriage to Playboy model and reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson, with whom he starred in several reality shows.

Early Life

Born Henry Randall Baskett III on September 4, 1982, in Clovis, New Mexico, Hank was raised by his mother, Judy, a financial officer at Cannon Air Force Base, and his father, Hank Jr., who managed the Oasis Children’s Advocacy Center for over two decades. Growing up in Clovis, Hank attended Clovis High School, where he excelled in football, track, and basketball. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA in 2001 and went on to play college football at the University of New Mexico. As a standout wide receiver, he led the team for two years and earned the Reese Leroy Hill Memorial Award for Offensive Player of the Year. His impressive performance in college earned him All-Mountain West Conference honors during his senior year, and he graduated in 2006 with a degree in General Management.

Hank Baskett NFL Career

Hank Baskett’s professional football career began in 2006 when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Shortly thereafter, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he made an immediate impact. In his rookie season, Baskett earned Rookie of the Week honors twice for his performances against the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, where he racked up 112 and 177 receiving yards, respectively, scoring a touchdown in each game. In 2007, he was named the Eagles’ Special Teams MVP.

Baskett’s career took a turn in 2009 when he became a restricted free agent. Although the Eagles signed him to a one-year contract, they released him in September to make room for quarterback Michael Vick, who had recently been released from prison. Baskett then signed with the Indianapolis Colts, joining the team as they headed to Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010. However, his time with the Colts ended abruptly after a crucial play in the Super Bowl, where he failed to recover an onside kick, leading to the New Orleans Saints scoring a touchdown. The Colts released him the following day.

Personal Life

Hank Baskett’s personal life gained widespread attention due to his relationship with Kendra Wilkinson, a Playboy model and reality TV star. The couple met and got engaged within six months, marrying at the Playboy Mansion on June 27, 2009. They have two children: a son, Henry, born on December 11, 2009, and a daughter, Alijah, born on May 16, 2014. The couple starred in reality shows like “Kendra” and “Kendra on Top,” where Baskett also served as a co-executive producer. Their marriage faced challenges, and they appeared on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” in 2015. Wilkinson filed for divorce in April 2018, and it was finalized in February 2019.

Real Estate Ventures

In 2011, Baskett and Wilkinson purchased a 5,295-square-foot home in Calabasas, California, for $1.6 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion became their family residence until they decided to sell it following their divorce. The property was listed for nearly $2.5 million in June 2018 and eventually sold for $2.2 million in October 2018.

