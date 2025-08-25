Henrik Sedin Siblings: All About Daniel, Stefan and Peter Sedin

Henrik Lars Sedin, born on September 26, 1980, in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, is a retired professional ice hockey player and current hockey executive.

A skilled center known for his exceptional playmaking abilities, Henrik spent his entire 17-season National Hockey League (NHL) career with the Vancouver Canucks, from 2000 to 2018, and served as the team’s captain from 2010 until his retirement.

Alongside his identical twin brother Daniel, Henrik formed one of the most iconic sibling duos in sports history, celebrated for their remarkable on-ice chemistry and off-ice humility.

His contributions to the sport, both in the NHL and internationally, earned him a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Siblings

Henrik was born six minutes before his identical twin brother, Daniel Sedin, making them the most prominent siblings in the Sedin family’s hockey legacy.

The twins grew up in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, with two older brothers, Stefan and Peter Sedin.

Their father, Tommy, a former player for Modo Hockey in the 1960s, and their mother, Tora, a nurse, fostered an environment where hockey became a central part of family life.

Stefan and Peter also pursued hockey, though neither reached the professional heights of Henrik and Daniel.

Stefan played briefly in the Swedish leagues, while Peter’s hockey career was similarly limited to lower-tier play.

Career

Sedin’s hockey journey began in earnest at age 16 when he and Daniel joined Modo Hockey in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 1997–98 season.

In his rookie year, Henrik recorded a goal and five points in 39 games, showing early promise.

By his second season, he improved to 12 goals and 34 points, finishing joint second in team scoring alongside Samuel Påhlsson, behind Daniel.

Their performances earned them a shared Guldpucken award as Swedish players of the year in 1999.

Selected third overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, one pick after Daniel, Henrik joined the NHL for the 2000–01 season.

The Canucks’ general manager, Brian Burke, orchestrated a series of trades to secure both twins, ensuring they could continue their lifelong partnership.

In Vancouver, Henrik evolved into a premier playmaker, known for his vision and passing precision.

Early in his career, he and Daniel faced criticism for lacking physicality, earning the nickname “Sedin Sisters” from some media.

However, their perseverance transformed them into elite players.

By the 2005–06 season, Henrik had become the Canucks’ top-scoring center, and in 2006–07, he set a franchise record with 71 assists, surpassing André Boudrias’ mark.

His breakout 2009–10 season saw him lead the NHL with 112 points, including 83 assists, another Canucks record.

Henrik played 1,330 regular-season games, all with Vancouver, amassing 240 goals and 830 assists for 1,070 points, making him the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

His playoff contributions included a memorable quadruple-overtime goal against the Dallas Stars in 2007, though the Canucks fell short in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins.

Accolades

Sedin’s career is decorated with numerous accolades that reflect his on-ice excellence and off-ice leadership.

In the 2009–10 season, he won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, edging out Alexander Ovechkin, and the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer with 112 points.

He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2009–10 and 2010–11, seasons that also saw him compete in the Stanley Cup Finals and contribute to the Canucks’ first Presidents’ Trophy in 2011.

Henrik earned three Cyrus H. McLean Trophies as Vancouver’s leading scorer from 2007–08 to 2009–10 and the Cyclone Taylor Award as the team’s MVP in 2010.

He was a three-time NHL All-Star, appearing in the 2008, 2011, and 2012 games.

Internationally, Henrik represented Sweden with distinction, winning a gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics and another at the 2013 IIHF World Championship, along with bronze medals in 1999 and 2001.

He and Daniel were co-recipients of the 1999 Guldpucken and the 2011 Victoria Scholarship as Swedish athletes of the year.

Henrik’s leadership was recognized with two King Clancy Memorial Trophies (2016, co-won with Daniel in 2018) for exemplifying leadership and community contributions, notably their \$1.5 million donation to BC Children’s Hospital.

In 2020, the Canucks retired his number 33, and in 2022, he and Daniel were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, cementing their legacy as one of hockey’s greatest sibling duos.