How To Add Watermark In Excel

Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used tools for managing and presenting data. While many people use it mainly for calculations and reports, it also allows you to format documents to look more professional. One way to do this is by adding a watermark. A watermark is faint text or an image, usually displayed behind the content, that indicates ownership, confidentiality, or branding. It can be used to mark a document as “Draft,” “Confidential,” or to display a company logo. Although Excel does not have a direct watermark feature like Word, you can still add one using workarounds. Here is a simple guide on how to add a watermark in Excel.

Open Your Excel Worksheet

Start by opening the workbook where you want to add a watermark. Make sure the data you want to display is already in place. Go to the Insert Tab

On the top menu, click the Insert tab. This is where you can add pictures, shapes, and text to your worksheet. Select Header & Footer

In the Insert menu, go to the Text group and choose Header & Footer. This will open the Page Layout view, showing header and footer areas. Insert Picture as Watermark

Click inside the header area, then select Picture. Choose the image you want to use as a watermark, such as a logo or “Confidential” text image, and insert it. Adjust the Watermark Position

After inserting the picture, it may look too large or out of place. Go to the Header & Footer Tools Design Tab and use the Format Picture option to resize, reposition, or adjust the transparency. Check the Layout

Scroll through your sheet in Page Layout view to confirm that the watermark is correctly placed. You can also go to File > Print Preview to see how it looks on a printed page. Save Your File

Once satisfied with the watermark placement, save your file to ensure the changes are not lost.

Also Read: How To Add CV On LinkedIn