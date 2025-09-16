Foreign exchange (forex) trading is one of the most popular ways of investing and earning profits through currency price movements. At the core of forex trading lies the ability to read and understand charts. A forex chart is a graphical representation of how currency pairs move over time, and it helps traders make informed decisions. Without proper chart analysis, trading can easily turn into gambling because decisions would be based on guesses rather than evidence. Learning how to analyse forex charts allows traders to spot trends, identify entry and exit points, and reduce risks. Whether you are a beginner or someone with some experience, mastering chart analysis is a key skill that can help you improve your trading performance. Here is how to analyse forex charts.

Understand the Types of Forex Charts

The first step is to know the different types of charts available. Line charts are the simplest, showing closing prices over time. Bar charts provide more details, including opening, closing, high, and low prices. Candlestick charts are the most popular because they give a clear picture of price action and market sentiment. Learn About Time Frames

Forex charts can be set to different time frames such as one minute, one hour, or one day. Shorter time frames are used by day traders, while longer ones are useful for swing or position traders. Choosing the right time frame depends on your trading style. Identify Market Trends

A major part of chart analysis is spotting trends. Prices usually move in three ways: upward (bullish trend), downward (bearish trend), or sideways (consolidation). Drawing trendlines on charts helps you see the direction of the market clearly. Use Technical Indicators

Indicators are tools that help traders interpret price movements. Common ones include moving averages, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). These can help confirm trends or signal possible reversals. Understand Support and Resistance Levels

Support levels are points where prices tend to stop falling, while resistance levels are points where prices often stop rising. Recognizing these levels helps you know where to buy and sell. Combine Analysis for Better Decisions

Good forex chart analysis combines different techniques. For example, you may use candlestick patterns along with RSI to confirm whether a trend is strong or weakening. The more tools you combine, the stronger your analysis becomes.

