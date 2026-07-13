A fireplace provides warmth, comfort, and a welcoming atmosphere during cold weather. Building a fire correctly helps it burn efficiently while reducing smoke and improving safety. Using dry firewood, proper airflow, and the right lighting technique will make it easier to start and maintain a steady fire. Learning how to build a fire in a fireplace can help you enjoy a safe and effective heating experience.

Before lighting a fire, make sure the fireplace and chimney are clean and free from excessive ash or debris.

Open the chimney damper fully to allow smoke to escape properly and improve airflow.

Remove excess ash from the fireplace

Open the chimney damper completely

Keep flammable materials away from the fireplace

Gather the Right Fire Materials

Use dry, seasoned firewood along with kindling and fire starters such as newspaper or natural firelighters.

Avoid burning wet wood, painted wood, or household rubbish, as these can produce excessive smoke and harmful fumes.

Collect dry firewood

Prepare small pieces of kindling

Use safe fire starters

Arrange the Firewood

Place the fire starter in the centre of the fireplace and arrange the kindling above or around it.

Stack the larger logs on top using a structure that allows air to circulate, such as a teepee or log cabin arrangement.

Place the fire starter first

Arrange the kindling carefully

Leave space between the logs for airflow

Light the Fire

Light the fire starter with a long match or fireplace lighter.

Allow the kindling to catch fire before the larger logs begin burning. Avoid adding more wood until the initial logs are burning steadily.

Light the fire starter carefully

Allow the kindling to ignite fully

Add additional logs only when needed

Maintain and Extinguish the Fire Safely

As the fire burns, add logs gradually to maintain a steady flame without overcrowding the fireplace.

When you are finished, allow the fire to burn down naturally and ensure the embers are completely extinguished before leaving the fireplace unattended.

Add firewood as needed

Never leave the fire unattended

Ensure the embers are fully extinguished before disposing of ashes

Also Read: How to Borrow Data from MTN