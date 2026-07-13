A French drain is an effective drainage system designed to redirect excess water away from your home, garden, driveway, or other areas prone to water accumulation. It consists of a gravel-filled trench containing a perforated pipe that collects and carries water to a safe discharge point. Learning how to build a French drain can help prevent flooding, reduce soil erosion, and protect your property’s foundation from water damage.

Start by identifying the area where water collects and determine where you want the water to drain.

Choose a route with a gentle downward slope so water can flow naturally through the pipe.

Identify the problem area

Select a suitable drainage outlet

Mark the route of the trench

Dig the Trench

Using a shovel or trenching tool, dig a trench along the planned route.

The trench should be wide and deep enough to accommodate the drainage pipe, gravel, and landscape fabric while maintaining a gradual slope toward the outlet.

Dig the trench evenly

Maintain a consistent downward slope

Remove rocks and loose soil

Install Landscape Fabric and Gravel

Line the trench with landscape fabric, leaving enough material to fold over the top later.

Add a layer of clean gravel to the bottom of the trench to improve drainage and support the pipe.

Line the trench with landscape fabric

Spread a layer of gravel evenly

Prepare the base for the drainage pipe

Place the Perforated Pipe

Lay the perforated drainage pipe on top of the gravel, ensuring it follows the slope toward the drainage outlet.

Cover the pipe with more gravel until it is fully surrounded.

Position the pipe correctly

Check that the slope is maintained

Cover the pipe with clean gravel

Finish the Drain

Fold the landscape fabric over the gravel to reduce soil from entering the drain, then backfill the trench with soil or decorative stones.

Test the drain by running water through it to ensure it flows properly.

Fold the fabric over the gravel

Backfill the trench neatly

Test the drainage system after installation

Also Read: How to Borrow Data from MTN