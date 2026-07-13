A French drain is an effective drainage system designed to redirect excess water away from your home, garden, driveway, or other areas prone to water accumulation. It consists of a gravel-filled trench containing a perforated pipe that collects and carries water to a safe discharge point. Learning how to build a French drain can help prevent flooding, reduce soil erosion, and protect your property’s foundation from water damage.
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Plan the Drainage Route
Start by identifying the area where water collects and determine where you want the water to drain.
Choose a route with a gentle downward slope so water can flow naturally through the pipe.
- Identify the problem area
- Select a suitable drainage outlet
- Mark the route of the trench
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Dig the Trench
Using a shovel or trenching tool, dig a trench along the planned route.
The trench should be wide and deep enough to accommodate the drainage pipe, gravel, and landscape fabric while maintaining a gradual slope toward the outlet.
- Dig the trench evenly
- Maintain a consistent downward slope
- Remove rocks and loose soil
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Install Landscape Fabric and Gravel
Line the trench with landscape fabric, leaving enough material to fold over the top later.
Add a layer of clean gravel to the bottom of the trench to improve drainage and support the pipe.
- Line the trench with landscape fabric
- Spread a layer of gravel evenly
- Prepare the base for the drainage pipe
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Place the Perforated Pipe
Lay the perforated drainage pipe on top of the gravel, ensuring it follows the slope toward the drainage outlet.
Cover the pipe with more gravel until it is fully surrounded.
- Position the pipe correctly
- Check that the slope is maintained
- Cover the pipe with clean gravel
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Finish the Drain
Fold the landscape fabric over the gravel to reduce soil from entering the drain, then backfill the trench with soil or decorative stones.
Test the drain by running water through it to ensure it flows properly.
- Fold the fabric over the gravel
- Backfill the trench neatly
- Test the drainage system after installation
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