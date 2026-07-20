Repossessed cars are vehicles that have been taken back by banks or finance companies after the previous owners failed to keep up with their loan repayments. These vehicles are often sold below market value through auctions, dealerships, or financial institutions, making them an attractive option for buyers looking to save money. However, because many repossessed cars are sold as-is, it is important to research thoroughly and inspect the vehicle before making a purchase. Learning how to buy repossessed cars can help you find a reliable vehicle at a competitive price while avoiding costly mistakes.
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Find Reputable Sellers
Begin by searching for repossessed vehicles through banks, licensed auction houses, financial institutions, or reputable dealerships that specialise in repo cars.
Avoid buying from unverified sellers or advertisements that seem too good to be true.
- Search bank and finance company listings
- Look for licensed vehicle auctions
- Verify the seller’s reputation
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Research the Available Vehicles
Compare different vehicles by reviewing their prices, mileage, age, service history, and condition.
Research the vehicle’s market value to determine whether it represents a good deal.
- Compare similar vehicle models
- Review available vehicle history reports
- Estimate the current market value
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Inspect the Vehicle Carefully
Whenever possible, inspect the vehicle before placing a bid or making an offer.
Check for signs of accident damage, excessive wear, missing components, or mechanical problems. If permitted, have the vehicle inspected by an independent mechanic.
- Examine the interior and exterior
- Check the engine and tyres
- Arrange a professional inspection if possible
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Arrange Your Budget and Financing
Determine how much you are willing to spend before participating in an auction or negotiating with the seller.
If you require vehicle finance, obtain loan pre-approval before purchasing to avoid delays.
- Set your maximum budget
- Arrange financing if required
- Include registration and repair costs in your budget
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Complete the Purchase and Transfer Ownership
If your offer or bid is successful, complete the required paperwork and make payment according to the seller’s instructions.
Ensure the ownership documents are transferred into your name before taking possession of the vehicle, and arrange insurance before driving it.
- Complete the purchase agreement
- Transfer ownership and registration
- Insure the vehicle before use
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