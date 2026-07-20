MTN offers SMS bundles that allow prepaid and eligible customers to send text messages at a lower cost than standard SMS rates. These bundles are available in different sizes and validity periods, making them suitable for occasional and frequent messaging. You can purchase SMS bundles using USSD, the MyMTN App, the MTN website, or participating retailers. Learning how to buy SMS bundles on MTN helps you save money while staying connected through text messaging.

Before buying an SMS bundle, make sure your MTN prepaid account has sufficient airtime to cover the purchase.

If your balance is low, recharge your SIM before continuing.

Check your airtime balance

Recharge if necessary

Ensure your MTN SIM is active

Dial the MTN USSD Code

Using your MTN SIM card, dial *136# to access MTN’s self-service menu.

Navigate to the bundles section and choose the option for SMS bundles.

Dial *136#

Select the bundles menu

Choose SMS Bundles

Select Your Preferred SMS Bundle

Browse the available SMS bundles and choose the one that best suits your messaging needs.

Review the number of SMS messages included, the price, and the validity period before making your selection.

Compare the available bundles

Check the bundle validity

Select the preferred SMS bundle

Confirm the Purchase

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase.

The cost of the SMS bundle will be deducted from your airtime balance, and you will receive a confirmation SMS once the bundle has been activated.

Review the purchase details

Confirm the transaction

Wait for the activation message

Check Your SMS Bundle Balance

After purchasing the bundle, monitor your remaining SMS balance to avoid using standard SMS rates once the bundle has been exhausted.

You can check your balance using the MyMTN App or MTN’s self-service channels.

Check your remaining SMS balance

Monitor the expiry date

Purchase another bundle when necessary

Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account