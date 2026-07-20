MTN offers SMS bundles that allow prepaid and eligible customers to send text messages at a lower cost than standard SMS rates. These bundles are available in different sizes and validity periods, making them suitable for occasional and frequent messaging. You can purchase SMS bundles using USSD, the MyMTN App, the MTN website, or participating retailers. Learning how to buy SMS bundles on MTN helps you save money while staying connected through text messaging.
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Ensure You Have Enough Airtime
Before buying an SMS bundle, make sure your MTN prepaid account has sufficient airtime to cover the purchase.
If your balance is low, recharge your SIM before continuing.
- Check your airtime balance
- Recharge if necessary
- Ensure your MTN SIM is active
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Dial the MTN USSD Code
Using your MTN SIM card, dial *136# to access MTN’s self-service menu.
Navigate to the bundles section and choose the option for SMS bundles.
- Dial *136#
- Select the bundles menu
- Choose SMS Bundles
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Select Your Preferred SMS Bundle
Browse the available SMS bundles and choose the one that best suits your messaging needs.
Review the number of SMS messages included, the price, and the validity period before making your selection.
- Compare the available bundles
- Check the bundle validity
- Select the preferred SMS bundle
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Confirm the Purchase
Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase.
The cost of the SMS bundle will be deducted from your airtime balance, and you will receive a confirmation SMS once the bundle has been activated.
- Review the purchase details
- Confirm the transaction
- Wait for the activation message
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Check Your SMS Bundle Balance
After purchasing the bundle, monitor your remaining SMS balance to avoid using standard SMS rates once the bundle has been exhausted.
You can check your balance using the MyMTN App or MTN’s self-service channels.
- Check your remaining SMS balance
- Monitor the expiry date
- Purchase another bundle when necessary
Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account
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