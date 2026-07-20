EasyEquities is a South African investment platform that makes it simple for beginners and experienced investors to buy shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other investment products. The platform allows you to invest in fractions of shares, meaning you do not need enough money to buy a whole share. Before investing, remember that share prices can rise and fall, and there is always a risk of losing money. Learning how to buy shares on EasyEquities can help you start building a diversified investment portfolio.

Visit the EasyEquities website or download the EasyEquities app and register for an account.

Complete the identity verification process by providing the required personal information and supporting documents.

Register for an EasyEquities account

Verify your identity

Enable account security features

Deposit Funds into Your Investment Account

Once your account has been verified, transfer money into your EasyEquities account using one of the available funding methods.

Wait for the funds to reflect before placing your first investment.

Choose a funding method

Deposit the amount you wish to invest

Confirm your available balance

Search for the Shares You Want to Buy

Use the search feature to find the company whose shares you would like to purchase.

Review the company’s share price, performance, and available information before making your decision.

Search for the company name or ticker symbol

Review the share information

Decide how much you want to invest

Place Your Buy Order

Select the Buy option and enter either the amount you want to invest or the number of shares or fractional shares you wish to purchase.

Review the transaction details carefully before confirming your order.

Enter your investment amount

Review the estimated costs

Confirm the purchase

Monitor Your Investment Portfolio

After your purchase has been completed, your shares will appear in your EasyEquities portfolio.

Monitor your investments regularly and review company news, dividend announcements, and market performance to help you make informed decisions.

Check your portfolio regularly

Track your investment performance

Adjust your portfolio when necessary

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