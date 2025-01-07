Close Menu
    How To Deactivate A TikTok Account

    Deactivating your TikTok account is a simple process that can be done directly through the app. Whether you’re taking a break or deciding to stop using the platform, following these steps on how to deactivate TikTok account will ensure your account is deactivated securely.

    1. Open the TikTok App
    • Launch the TikTok app on your smartphone or tablet.
    • Log in with your username and password if you’re not already logged in.
    1. Access Account Settings
    • Tap on your profile icon, located at the bottom right corner of the app.
    • Click the three-line menu or hamburger icon (usually at the top-right corner).
    • Select Settings and Privacy from the menu.
    1. Go to Manage Account
    • Under the Account section, tap on Manage Account.
    • Scroll down and look for the option to delete or deactivate your account.
    1. Start the Deactivation Process
    • Tap on Delete Account. TikTok may ask for confirmation or verification, such as entering a code sent to your email or phone.
    • Follow the prompts to confirm your decision.
    1. Confirm and Deactivate
    • TikTok will provide details about what happens when you deactivate your account, such as losing access to your videos and followers.
    • Review the information, then tap Continue or Confirm to finalize the process.
    1. Account Deactivation Period
    • TikTok accounts are first deactivated for 30 days before permanent deletion. During this time, you can log back in to reactivate your account if you change your mind.

