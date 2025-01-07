How To Deactivate A TikTok Account

Deactivating your TikTok account is a simple process that can be done directly through the app. Whether you’re taking a break or deciding to stop using the platform, following these steps on how to deactivate TikTok account will ensure your account is deactivated securely.

Open the TikTok App

Launch the TikTok app on your smartphone or tablet.

on your smartphone or tablet. Log in with your username and password if you’re not already logged in.

Access Account Settings

Tap on your profile icon , located at the bottom right corner of the app.

, located at the bottom right corner of the app. Click the three-line menu or hamburger icon (usually at the top-right corner).

(usually at the top-right corner). Select Settings and Privacy from the menu.

Go to Manage Account

Under the Account section, tap on Manage Account.

section, tap on Scroll down and look for the option to delete or deactivate your account.

Start the Deactivation Process

Tap on Delete Account. TikTok may ask for confirmation or verification, such as entering a code sent to your email or phone.

TikTok may ask for confirmation or verification, such as entering a code sent to your email or phone. Follow the prompts to confirm your decision.

Confirm and Deactivate

TikTok will provide details about what happens when you deactivate your account, such as losing access to your videos and followers.

Review the information, then tap Continue or Confirm to finalize the process.

Account Deactivation Period

TikTok accounts are first deactivated for 30 days before permanent deletion. During this time, you can log back in to reactivate your account if you change your mind.

Also Read: How To Create Another Account On The Capitec App