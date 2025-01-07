How To Deactivate A TikTok Account

Deactivating your TikTok account is a simple process that can be done directly through the app. Whether you’re taking a break or deciding to stop using the platform, following these steps on how to deactivate TikTok account will ensure your account is deactivated securely.
- Open the TikTok App
- Launch the TikTok app on your smartphone or tablet.
- Log in with your username and password if you’re not already logged in.
- Access Account Settings
- Tap on your profile icon, located at the bottom right corner of the app.
- Click the three-line menu or hamburger icon (usually at the top-right corner).
- Select Settings and Privacy from the menu.
- Go to Manage Account
- Under the Account section, tap on Manage Account.
- Scroll down and look for the option to delete or deactivate your account.
- Start the Deactivation Process
- Tap on Delete Account. TikTok may ask for confirmation or verification, such as entering a code sent to your email or phone.
- Follow the prompts to confirm your decision.
- Confirm and Deactivate
- TikTok will provide details about what happens when you deactivate your account, such as losing access to your videos and followers.
- Review the information, then tap Continue or Confirm to finalize the process.
- Account Deactivation Period
- TikTok accounts are first deactivated for 30 days before permanent deletion. During this time, you can log back in to reactivate your account if you change your mind.
