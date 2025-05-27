Driving a forklift is a valuable skill in warehouses, factories, and construction sites. It involves more than just moving forward and backward—it requires safety awareness, proper control, and understanding how to handle loads. Whether you’re new to forklifts or preparing for certification, learning how to drive a forklift correctly is important for safety and efficiency.

Get Proper Training and Certification

Before operating a forklift, you must undergo training. Most countries require certification through a recognized training program. These programs teach you how to operate different types of forklifts, understand load limits, and follow safety procedures. Without training, it is unsafe and often illegal to drive a forklift at work.

Understand the Controls

Forklifts have different controls from regular vehicles. You’ll find:

A steering wheel (usually rear-wheel steering)

Accelerator and brake pedals

Lift and tilt levers to move the forks up/down or forward/backward

A gear selector for forward or reverse

Spend time sitting in the forklift and familiarizing yourself with these controls before driving.

Start with a Pre-Operation Inspection

Always inspect the forklift before use. Check for fluid leaks, damaged forks, worn tires, or any warning lights. Test the horn, lights, brakes, and steering. Ensure the seatbelt works properly and there are no visible issues that could cause an accident.

Practice Driving Techniques

Begin by starting the forklift and slowly driving forward and backward. Forklifts steer from the rear, so turning feels different than in a car. Practice turning, reversing, and parking in an open area. Always drive slowly and avoid sudden stops or sharp turns.

Learn to Lift and Move Loads Safely

To pick up a load:

Line up straight with the load. Insert the forks fully underneath. Lift the load slightly off the ground. Tilt the forks back to secure the load. Drive slowly and keep the load low.

Never overload the forklift, and always check the load capacity plate before lifting.

Always wear your seatbelt and keep your hands and feet inside the forklift. Use the horn at blind corners, watch for pedestrians, and avoid bumps or uneven surfaces. When parking, lower the forks completely, set the brake, and turn off the engine.

