    How To Like A WhatsApp Status

    WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to like statuses, allowing users to express appreciation for updates shared by friends and family. This feature adds a layer of interaction to the platform, making it easy to acknowledge someone’s status without sending a message. Here’s how you can like a WhatsApp status quickly and easily.

    1. Open WhatsApp
      Unlock your phone and open the WhatsApp app. Ensure you are logged in and connected to the internet.
    2. Go to the Status Tab
      On the main WhatsApp screen, tap the Status tab located at the bottom of the screen on iPhone or the top on Android devices. This tab displays all the statuses posted by your contacts.
    3. View the Status
      Select the status you want to view by tapping on it. The status will play automatically, whether it’s an image, text, or video.
    4. Tap the Reaction Icon
      While viewing the status, look for the reaction or emoji icon, typically a small heart or smiley face, at the bottom of the screen. Tap this icon to open the reactions menu.
    5. Choose the Like Reaction
      In the reactions menu, select the heart emoji or “like” option to express your appreciation. This will send a notification to the status owner indicating that you liked their update.
    6. Confirm the Like
      After choosing the reaction, it will appear briefly on the status screen, confirming that your like has been sent. The status owner will receive a notification in their chat with you, showing your reaction.
    7. Repeat for Other Statuses
      If you want to like more statuses, simply swipe to the next one and repeat the process.

