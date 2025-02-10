A Rock Shandy is a refreshing and simple non-alcoholic drink that combines soda water, lemonade, and a touch of bitters. It’s a popular choice in warm weather and makes a great alternative to sugary soft drinks. The slight bitterness from the Angostura bitters balances the sweetness, creating a crisp and thirst-quenching beverage. Here is how to make a rock shandy.

Ingredients

½ glass of soda water

½ glass of lemonade

A few dashes of Angostura bitters

Ice cubes

Lemon or lime slices (optional, for garnish)

Instructions

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes to keep the drink cool and refreshing. Pour half a glass of soda water into the glass. This gives the drink a light and fizzy texture. Add half a glass of lemonade for a balance of sweetness and citrus flavor. Adjust the ratio to your taste. Add a few dashes of Angostura bitters. Three to five drops are usually enough, but you can add more if you prefer a stronger bitter note. Stir gently to mix the ingredients without losing too much carbonation. Garnish with a lemon or lime slice on the rim of the glass or floating on top for an extra citrusy touch. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade Rock Shandy.

Variations

Alcoholic Version: Add a shot of gin, rum, or whiskey for an adult-friendly twist.

Add a shot of gin, rum, or whiskey for an adult-friendly twist. Sweeter Version: Use ginger ale instead of soda water for extra sweetness and spice.

Use ginger ale instead of soda water for extra sweetness and spice. Extra Citrus Flavor: Squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice into the mix before stirring.

