    How To Make A Rock Shandy

    A Rock Shandy is a refreshing and simple non-alcoholic drink that combines soda water, lemonade, and a touch of bitters. It’s a popular choice in warm weather and makes a great alternative to sugary soft drinks. The slight bitterness from the Angostura bitters balances the sweetness, creating a crisp and thirst-quenching beverage. Here is how to make a rock shandy.

    Ingredients

    • ½ glass of soda water
    • ½ glass of lemonade
    • A few dashes of Angostura bitters
    • Ice cubes
    • Lemon or lime slices (optional, for garnish)

    Instructions

    1. Fill a tall glass with ice cubes to keep the drink cool and refreshing.
    2. Pour half a glass of soda water into the glass. This gives the drink a light and fizzy texture.
    3. Add half a glass of lemonade for a balance of sweetness and citrus flavor. Adjust the ratio to your taste.
    4. Add a few dashes of Angostura bitters. Three to five drops are usually enough, but you can add more if you prefer a stronger bitter note.
    5. Stir gently to mix the ingredients without losing too much carbonation.
    6. Garnish with a lemon or lime slice on the rim of the glass or floating on top for an extra citrusy touch.
    7. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade Rock Shandy.

    Variations

    • Alcoholic Version: Add a shot of gin, rum, or whiskey for an adult-friendly twist.
    • Sweeter Version: Use ginger ale instead of soda water for extra sweetness and spice.
    • Extra Citrus Flavor: Squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice into the mix before stirring.

