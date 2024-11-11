Pork belly is a delicious cut of meat with rich layers of fat that turns crispy and tender when cooked properly. Whether you want a perfectly crispy skin or tender, juicy meat, cooking pork belly is straightforward if you follow a few essential steps. Here’s how to make pork belly.

Ingredients

1-2 pounds pork belly, skin on

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Optional seasonings: garlic powder, paprika, thyme, or rosemary for extra flavor

Prepare the Pork Belly

To achieve a crispy skin and tender meat, begin by preparing the pork belly carefully:

Use a sharp knife to score the skin in a crosshatch pattern or straight lines, about 1/2 inch apart. Be careful not to cut too deep into the meat—just the skin and fat layer. Scoring helps the fat render and the skin crisp up during cooking.

Pat the pork belly thoroughly with paper towels to remove any moisture. The drier the skin, the crispier it will be.

Rub sea salt and black pepper into both the skin and the meat. You can also add other seasonings, like garlic powder or thyme, for extra flavor.

Preheat the Oven

Getting the right cooking temperature is key to making pork belly that’s both tender and crispy.

This high temperature helps render the fat and crisp the skin. If your oven has a convection setting, you can use it for extra crispiness.

Prepare a Baking Tray

Use aluminum foil or parchment paper to line a baking tray for easy cleanup.

Place a wire rack on top of the baking tray. Elevating the pork belly allows the heat to circulate, making the skin even crispier.

Roast the Pork Belly

The roasting process will turn the pork belly golden and crispy on the outside while keeping the meat tender inside.

Lay the pork belly skin-side up on the wire rack.

Lightly brush the skin with olive oil to promote crisping.

Place the tray in the oven and roast for about 30–40 minutes. The skin should start to bubble and crisp.

Lower the Temperature

To tenderize the meat without burning the skin, reduce the oven’s heat:

After the initial roast, reduce the heat and continue cooking for another 1 to 1.5 hours. This slow roasting will make the meat tender and juicy.

The pork belly is done when the meat is fork-tender and the skin is crisp.

Finish with a Final Blast (Optional)

If the skin needs extra crisping, give it a final blast of heat.

Turn on the broiler for 3–5 minutes, watching closely to prevent burning. This final blast will ensure the skin is perfectly crackling.

Rest and Slice

Remove the pork belly from the oven and let it rest for 10–15 minutes. This helps the juices settle and makes slicing easier.

Use a sharp knife to cut the pork belly into slices. Serve warm and enjoy!

Final Tips

Leftover pork belly can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat it in the oven to retain crispiness.

For added flavor, brush the pork belly with honey, soy sauce, or a glaze in the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Also Read: How To Make A Gammon Glaze