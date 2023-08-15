How To Make Tom Brown: A Step-By-Step Guide

Tom Brown is a hearty and nourishing porridge that has been enjoyed for generations. Packed with essential nutrients, this wholesome dish is perfect for breakfast or as a comforting snack.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the simple steps to create a delicious bowl of homemade Tom Brown.

Ingredients

1 cup of millet flour (you can also use maize or sorghum flour)

1 cup of roasted peanut flour (groundnut flour)

1 cup of soybean flour

Water

Sugar or sweetener (to taste)

Optional toppings: sliced bananas, chopped nuts, dried fruits, milk

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients

Start by roasting the millet flour, peanut flour, and soybean flour separately. Roasting enhances the flavors and removes any raw taste. Ensure not to burn them; they should turn slightly golden and fragrant.

Once roasted, let the flours cool before mixing them together. You can also adjust the quantities of each flour to suit your taste.

Mix the Flours

In a mixing bowl, combine the roasted millet flour, peanut flour, and soybean flour. Mix them well to create a uniform blend. This mixture forms the base of your Tom Brown porridge.

Cook the Porridge

In a pot, add water and bring it to a boil. For every cup of mixed flour, you’ll need about 2-3 cups of water, depending on your desired consistency.

Slowly add the mixed flour to the boiling water while stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and reaches the desired thickness.

Sweeten and Flavor

Once the porridge has thickened, add sugar or a sweetener of your choice to taste. You can also add a pinch of salt if you prefer a balanced flavor.

Feel free to enhance the flavor by adding a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla extract.

Serve and Customize

Pour the Tom Brown porridge into serving bowls. You can enjoy it as is, or get creative by adding your favorite toppings. Sliced bananas, chopped nuts, dried fruits, and a splash of milk are popular choices.

Enjoy!

Your homemade Tom Brown porridge is now ready to be enjoyed! This nutritious and filling dish is a great way to start your day or satisfy your hunger at any time.

Tom Brown is not only delicious but also a fantastic source of essential nutrients. By following these simple steps, you can create a warm and comforting bowl of Tom Brown porridge that will keep you energized and satisfied. Experiment with different toppings and flavors to make this dish uniquely yours, and savor the goodness of this traditional favorite.

