How to Mix Stoney and Black Hall's for a Refreshing Drink

Stoney and Black Hall’s are two popular beverages that, when mixed together, can create a refreshing and unique flavor combination.

Stoney is a carbonated ginger beer, while Black Hall’s is a classic South African herbal drink. Mixing the two can result in a delicious and vibrant beverage that’s perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

Stoney (carbonated ginger beer)

Black Hall’s (herbal drink)

Ice cubes (optional)

Lemon slices or wedges (for garnish, optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Start by chilling both the Stoney and Black Hall’s in the refrigerator. This will ensure that your mixed drink is nice and cold.

Step 2

Prepare your serving glasses. You can use tall glasses or tumblers, depending on your preference.

Step 3

Fill the glasses with ice cubes, if desired. This will help keep your drink cold and refreshing.

Step 4

Pour equal parts of Stoney and Black Hall’s into each glass. You can adjust the ratio based on your taste preferences – some people prefer more Stoney for a stronger ginger flavor, while others may prefer a more balanced flavor.

Step 5

Gently stir the mixture with a long spoon to combine the flavors.

Step 6

If you like, you can add a slice or wedge of lemon to each glass for an extra burst of freshness.

Step 7

Serve your Stoney and Black Hall’s mix immediately. Enjoy it as a cool and unique alternative to regular sodas or other beverages.

Tips

‘Feel free to customize your drink by adding fresh mint leaves, a splash of lime juice, or other fruits for added flavor.

If you prefer a sweeter drink, you can add a touch of honey or a simple syrup to the mix.

Experiment with different ratios of Stoney and Black Hall’s until you find the perfect balance of flavors that suits your taste.

Note

Remember to enjoy this mixed drink responsibly and be mindful of the amount of alcohol you consume, especially if you’re adding Black Hall’s with alcohol content. Always drink in moderation and be sure to adhere to legal drinking age regulations in your area.

Whether you’re looking for a new twist on classic beverages or want to create a memorable drink for your friends and family, mixing Stoney and Black Hall’s can offer a refreshing and delightful experience. Cheers!

