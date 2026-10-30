Learning how to read an ultrasound report for gender can help expectant parents understand how the baby’s sex may be identified during pregnancy. Many parents look forward to finding out whether they are expecting a boy or a girl. During an ultrasound scan, a sonographer examines the baby’s anatomy and may identify visible genital structures. However, the report does not always state the baby’s sex directly, and the accuracy of the assessment depends on the pregnancy stage, baby’s position, and image quality.

An ultrasound report contains information about the baby’s development, measurements, position, and general condition.

Some common details include:

Gestational age: How many weeks pregnant the mother is.

Fetal position: The baby’s position inside the uterus.

Fetal heart rate: The number of times the baby’s heart beats per minute.

Estimated fetal weight: The approximate weight of the baby.

Placenta location: The position of the placenta inside the uterus.

Fetal anatomy: Information about the baby’s developing body structures.

The report may also include an assessment of the baby’s sex if it was requested and could be determined during the scan.

Check the Gestational Age

The stage of pregnancy is important when determining the baby’s sex through ultrasound.

Before 12 weeks: Determining sex through ultrasound is generally less reliable.

Between 12 and 14 weeks: Some external genital features may be visible, but accuracy varies.

Between 18 and 22 weeks: The anatomy scan commonly provides a better opportunity to identify the baby’s sex.

The baby’s position and the quality of the ultrasound images can still affect the assessment.

Look for the Sex or Gender Section

Some ultrasound reports include a section labelled fetal sex, fetal gender, or sex determination.

You may encounter descriptions such as:

Male: The sonographer has identified features consistent with male genitalia.

Female: The sonographer has identified features consistent with female genitalia.

Not determined: The baby’s sex could not be established during the examination.

If the report does not mention sex, it does not automatically mean the baby is a boy or a girl. It may simply mean that the assessment was not requested or could not be completed.

Understand the Ultrasound Images

During an ultrasound examination, the sonographer may examine the baby’s genital area to identify visible anatomical features.

For a male baby, the sonographer may identify the penis and scrotum. For a female baby, the sonographer may identify the characteristic appearance of the external genitalia.

However, interpreting these images requires training. The umbilical cord, baby’s legs, and other structures can sometimes make identification difficult.

Understand Why the Result May Be Unclear

There are several reasons why an ultrasound may not clearly establish the baby’s sex.

These include:

The baby is facing away from the ultrasound probe.

The legs are crossed or positioned together.

The pregnancy is still at an early stage.

The ultrasound image is unclear.

The baby’s movement makes examination difficult.

In such situations, the sonographer may recommend another scan if appropriate.

Confirm the Result with a Qualified Sonographer

Although ultrasound can often identify a baby’s sex, it is not always 100% accurate. The result should be interpreted by a qualified sonographer or healthcare professional.

If you are unsure about the information in your report, ask the healthcare provider to explain the findings. Do not rely on isolated measurements, heartbeat readings, or placenta position to determine whether the baby is male or female.

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