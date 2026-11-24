The Judiciary has launched mobile courts in Nairobi to bring justice closer to residents and speed up the resolution of Small Claims Court cases.

The initiative targets a county where courts are handling 92,295 cases, yet only seven of Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties have a court.

The mobile courts will operate in markets, business centres and underserved neighbourhoods, allowing residents to access court services closer to where they live and work.

In a statement, the Judiciary said the initiative would reduce the cost and time spent travelling to court, ease congestion at existing court stations and speed up the settlement of eligible small claims.

“By sitting in markets, business centres and underserved neighbourhoods, the Mobile Court will spare litigants costly, time-consuming trips, relieve overcrowded court stations and settle eligible small claims more faster,” the Judiciary said.