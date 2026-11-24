Knowing how to wash a leather jacket in a washing machine is important if you want to remove dirt, stains, sweat, and unpleasant smells without ruining the material. Leather jackets are made from natural animal hide or synthetic materials designed to resemble leather, and they require special care because water, detergents, heat, and excessive agitation can cause damage. Although some faux leather jackets can be machine-washed, genuine leather jackets are generally not suitable for washing machines. Before cleaning your jacket, it is important to identify the type of leather and check its care instructions.

Before putting your leather jacket in the washing machine, inspect the care label for washing instructions. Some faux leather jackets may be machine-washable, while genuine leather jackets usually require specialised cleaning.

If the label says dry clean only, do not put the jacket in the washing machine. Genuine leather can shrink, stiffen, crack, lose its natural oils, or become permanently discoloured when exposed to excessive water and detergent.

Identify Whether the Jacket Is Genuine or Faux Leather

Determine whether your jacket is made from real leather or synthetic leather. Genuine leather is made from animal hide and is sensitive to excessive moisture and harsh cleaning products. Faux leather is manufactured using synthetic materials and may sometimes tolerate machine washing, depending on its construction.

Check the manufacturer’s instructions before proceeding because even synthetic leather can peel, crack, or lose its coating when washed incorrectly.

Prepare the Jacket for Washing

If your jacket is confirmed to be machine-washable, empty all the pockets and remove detachable accessories, belts, or decorations. Close the zippers, fasten buttons, and turn the jacket inside out to protect its outer surface.

If possible, place the jacket inside a large mesh laundry bag to reduce friction against the washing machine drum and other garments.

Use a Mild Detergent

Add a small amount of mild liquid detergent suitable for delicate fabrics. Avoid bleach, strong stain removers, powdered detergents that may leave residue, and fabric softeners that can affect the jacket’s finish.

Do not use excessive detergent because it may be difficult to rinse out and could leave marks on the material.

Select the Gentle Washing Cycle

Choose the delicate or hand-wash cycle on your washing machine. Use cold water and the lowest spin setting available to minimise stress on the jacket.

Avoid hot water, heavy-duty cycles, and aggressive spinning because they can damage the material, weaken seams, or cause the jacket to lose its original shape.

Remove the Jacket Immediately After Washing

Once the washing cycle is complete, remove the jacket promptly. Avoid leaving it inside the washing machine for an extended period because prolonged moisture may contribute to unpleasant smells, creasing, or deterioration of the material.

Handle the jacket carefully while it is wet because some materials become more vulnerable to stretching and damage.

Dry the Leather Jacket Properly

Never put a leather jacket in a tumble dryer unless the manufacturer specifically permits it. High heat can cause leather to shrink, crack, stiffen, or peel.

Instead, hang the jacket on a wide, sturdy padded hanger in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight, heaters, and excessive heat. Allow it to dry naturally and completely before wearing it again.

Restore the Jacket’s Appearance

Once the jacket is completely dry, inspect it for stiffness, wrinkles, or changes in texture. If it is genuine leather, you may use a leather conditioner recommended by the manufacturer to help maintain softness and prevent dryness.

For faux leather, use a product specifically designed for synthetic leather. Avoid applying oils or conditioners that are not suitable for the material because they may leave stains or damage its coating.

Also Read: How to Wash Loose Coloured Clothes