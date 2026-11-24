The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning has demanded answers from the National Treasury over a reported Sh5 billion revenue shortfall on the Moja Expressway.

The committee wants the Treasury to explain how the deficit will be covered and outline measures to independently verify revenue figures submitted by private concessionaires under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

The MPs, led by Molo MP Kimani Kuria, raised concerns about the potential financial burden on taxpayers if the government is required to compensate private operators for revenue shortfalls without adequate verification.

They warned that the issue could expose public funds to risks and create a precedent for other major infrastructure projects, including the proposed Rironi–Mau Summit road.

“We must establish clear accountability and verification mechanisms to ensure that revenue shortfalls reported by private concessionaires are independently audited. We cannot allow taxpayers to shoulder financial obligations without proper checks and balances,” Kuria said.

Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Dr Chris Kiptoo appeared before the committee to present the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and review budget implementation for the 2026/27 financial year.

During the meeting, Kiptoo confirmed that the Sh5 billion shortfall would require funding through a Supplementary Budget.

He undertook to submit a comprehensive audit trail by Tuesday, November 24, 2026, detailing how the revenue figures were verified, the checks and balances in place and measures to reduce risks associated with the shortfall.

The committee also directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to submit its employee performance bonus policy framework by close of business.

The authority is expected to provide details of payments made and the number of employees who benefited within one week.

During the meeting, Kiptoo also clarified that Kenya had received Sh95.7 billion in external debt disbursements.

He disputed media reports indicating higher borrowing figures, saying they included loan facility commitments that had not yet been disbursed.

The committee also commended the National Treasury for maintaining county exchequer transfers at 100 per cent for three consecutive financial years.

Members further recognised the rollout of the e-Government Procurement system, which is integrated with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).