Police have arrested a suspected mobile phone snatcher and recovered a phone allegedly stolen from a member of the public along Ngina Road.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, November 23, 2026, during a routine patrol by officers from Muthangari Police Station in the Kawangware Sokoni Arcade area of Dagoretti Sub-County.

In a statement, the National Police Service said officers searched the suspect and recovered the mobile phone, which had earlier been snatched from a member of the public along Ngina Road.

The officers also intercepted a motorcycle allegedly used by the suspect during the incident. The motorcycle was detained at Muthangari Police Station as an exhibit.

The suspect was taken to Muthangari Police Station, where he remains in custody pending arraignment in court.

“The National Police Service reiterates its firm commitment to combating crime, and all individuals involved in mobile phone snatching and related criminal networks will be actively pursued and arraigned in court to face justice,” police said.