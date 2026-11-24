Knowing how to wash a washing machine drum properly helps remove detergent residue, dirt, mould, bacteria, and unpleasant smells that build up over time. Although a washing machine is designed to clean clothes, the drum itself can become dirty from fabric fibres, body oils, soap deposits, and moisture trapped after washing. Cleaning the drum regularly helps keep your laundry fresh, prevents musty smells, and improves the overall performance of your washing machine.

Before cleaning the washing machine drum, remove all clothes, towels, and other items from inside. The drum must be completely empty for the cleaning process to work effectively.

Check for small items such as coins, hairpins, tissues, and other debris that may have been left behind after previous washing cycles. Remove any visible dirt or foreign objects before starting.

Inspect the Drum for Dirt and Mould

Open the washing machine door and inspect the inside of the drum. Look for soap residue, dark stains, mould, rust spots, or unpleasant smells.

Pay attention to the edges of the drum, the holes through which water enters, and areas where dirt may accumulate. If you notice visible stains, wipe them using a damp microfiber cloth before running a cleaning cycle.

Use a Washing Machine Drum Cleaner

Purchase a washing machine drum cleaner designed specifically for cleaning washing machines. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions regarding the quantity of cleaner to use and whether it should be placed inside the drum or detergent compartment.

A specialised drum cleaner helps break down detergent deposits, grease, mineral buildup, and other residues that may accumulate inside the machine.

Avoid mixing cleaning products, particularly bleach with vinegar or other chemicals, because dangerous fumes may develop.

Select the Appropriate Cleaning Cycle

If your washing machine has a drum-cleaning, tub-cleaning, or self-cleaning programme, select it. This cycle is designed to clean the interior using the recommended water level, temperature, and duration.

If your machine does not have a dedicated cleaning programme, select an empty hot-water cycle according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A higher temperature can help loosen residue and remove bacteria, provided your machine supports it.

Run the Cleaning Cycle

Start the washing machine and allow the cleaning cycle to complete without interrupting it. The cleaner and hot water will circulate through the drum, helping loosen dirt, soap deposits, and unpleasant odours.

Do not add clothes, towels, or other laundry during this process because the cycle is intended to clean the washing machine itself.

Clean the Drum Interior

Once the cycle is complete, open the washing machine door and wipe the drum using a clean microfiber cloth. Remove any loosened dirt, residue, or remaining moisture.

If you notice stubborn stains, use a soft cloth and a washing-machine-safe cleaning solution. Avoid steel wool, abrasive brushes, or harsh chemicals that may scratch the drum or damage its finish.

Clean the Rubber Seal

For front-loading washing machines, inspect the rubber gasket around the door. Dirt, hair, detergent residue, and moisture can collect inside the folds, causing mould and unpleasant smells.

Pull the folds of the rubber seal gently and wipe them using a damp cloth. If necessary, use a cleaner approved for your washing machine’s rubber seal. Dry the area thoroughly after cleaning.

Clean the Detergent Drawer

Remove the detergent drawer if it is detachable. Wash it using warm water and mild soap to remove detergent residue, fabric softener deposits, and dirt.

Use a small soft brush to clean narrow corners and compartments. Rinse thoroughly, dry the drawer, and return it to the washing machine.

Leave the Door Open to Air-Dry

After cleaning, leave the washing machine door open for several hours to allow the drum and interior to dry naturally. This helps prevent moisture buildup, mould growth, and musty smells.

If you have a front-loading washing machine, leave the detergent drawer slightly open as well to improve ventilation.

Maintain a Clean Washing Machine Drum

To keep your washing machine drum clean, avoid using excessive detergent, remove laundry promptly after washing, and leave the door open when the machine is not in use.

Run a drum-cleaning cycle regularly, particularly if you frequently wash clothes using cold water or notice unpleasant smells coming from the machine.

Also Read: How to Wash Loose Coloured Clothes